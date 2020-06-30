Trying to shed extra kilos? Include these 6 snacks to achieve your goals

Snacking, if done right, can help you lose weight. Here are six healthy snacking options you can include in your weight loss diet.

Are you someone trying to lose weight? If so, you must be thinking about giving up on certain foods and incorporating healthy options. One of the biggest culprits that hamper your plans to lose weight is snacking in between meals. However, eating healthy snacks before meals can reduce hunger, which will make you less likely to eat unhealthful foods. It will also keep your calorie limit.

Some foods are high in fibre or protein are more filling, meaning they will make feel fuller, thereby reducing your appetite. Also, foods high in density but low in calories help with weight loss. Again, this will help you eat less snack. A person trying to lose weight should eat foods low in sodium, sugar, simple carbohydrates and saturated fat. Snacking on healthful foods can prevent you from overeating and provide you with essential nutrients.

Here are six snacks that will help you achieve your weight loss goals.

1. Nuts

Nuts are single most nutritious food you should include in your diet to stay healthy. These tiny delights are rich in fibre, proteins, vitamins, minerals, healthy fats and antioxidants that will help you lose weight and burn belly fat.

2. Chickpeas

Chickpeas are high in fibre and protein, both of which help in weight loss. While fibre keeps you full longer, protein satiates hunger. A 100 grams serving of chickpeas contains approximately 164 calories, 8.9 gram of protein and 8.6 fibre. It also helps keep blood sugar in check, improve heart health and reduce inflammation. One of the best ways to consume chickpeas is hummus (blend chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice and garlic).

3. Dark chocolate

That’s right! If you thought losing weight is all about giving up on all foods, enter dark chocolate. It is loaded with flavonoids which is great for your heart. It can also contain monosaturated fats that are good to keep your blood sugar in control. Flavonoids and monosaturated fats might help reduce appetite and help you lose weight. You can eat dark chocolate and almonds together.

4. Chia pudding

Chia seeds contain fibre and antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and improve heart health. It is also included in a ketogenic diet because of its benefits for weight loss.

5. Hard-boiled eggs

Packed with proteins, eggs are one of the healthiest snacks to add your weight-loss diet. However, you should eat them moderately as they are high in cholesterol as well. Two large, hard-boiled eggs contain about 140 calories and 13 grams of protein.

6. Greek yoghurt with berries

Greek yoghurt is high in protein, calcium and low in fat and calories. Berries like goji berries and blueberries contain antioxidants which help regulate heart health and aid weight loss. Combining these two together will be the perfect recipe for weight loss. However, avoid flavoured Greek yoghurt.

