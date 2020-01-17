Tulsi Tea Benefits: HERE's why you should consider adding basil to your tea

Tulsi is used in many home remedies world wide. Read below to find out why you should consider adding this herb to your tea. Here are some health benefits of drinking tulsi tea.

Most of us are chai lovers and love to sip on at least two cups of tea a day. Tea not only refreshes us, but it also helps feel better after a stressful day. Different people prefer different types of tea. Some prefer black tea, while some prefer masala tea. If you are someone who loves, tea and swear by it, then you should consider adding tulsi to it.

Tulsi is one of the most sacred herbs in India and is widely used in dishes across the world. It's known for its medicinal uses and is also used in several home remedies to treat some ailments. It is packed with antioxidants and can help protect the body tissues against free-radical damage. If you love tulsi, here's why you should consider adding it to your tea.

Read below to find out some benefits of tulsi tea.

Helps with respiratory disorders:

Tulsi, when added to the tea can help with some respiratory ailments like cold, cough, bronchitis and asthma. It has some properties that help in relieving cough and helps in discharging out the phlegm that provides relief in the respiratory system.

Helps to deal with stress:

Some studies state that tulsi tea helps in maintaining levels of cortisol hormone, which is also known as the stress hormone in the body. Sipping Tulsi tea can lower cortisol and help you stay stress-free. It is also known to subside various symptoms of depression, like anxiety.

Helps with blood sugar levels:

Tulsi tea helps to regulate blood sugar levels in the body. Consuming tulsi tea daily will aid the metabolism of carbs and fats, and will ensure that the sugar in the blood is utilized for energy.

Good for oral health:

Tulsi has antimicrobial properties, which help fight against harmful bacteria and germs in the mouth. It also acts as a mouth freshener and helps with bad breath too.

Good for Arthritis patients:

According to research, Eugenol, a constituent of the oil in Tulsi, has an anti-inflammatory effect on joints and the digestive tract.

Credits :NDTV FOOD

