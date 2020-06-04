Turmeric Milk: 7 reasons why you should include Haldi milk in your diet

Turmeric Milk Health Benefits: Drinking turmeric or haldi milk regularly can be beneficial to your health. Read on to know the benefits of this powerful drink.

Our kitchens are loaded with ingredients containing a plethora of health benefits. Turmeric or Haldi is one such ingredient which contains numerous health benefits. Not only does it add aroma and flavour to almost every Indian dish, but it can also be your answer to all health and skin problems. And mixing it with milk double the health benefits. From inducing sleep to protecting you from heart diseases, drinking haldi milk regularly can help keep several health issues at bay.

So, we can say that there was a solid reason behind our mothers and grandmothers forcing us as kids to gulp haldi milk. Now, this ancient Indian drink is gaining prominence all across the world for its nutritional qualities. Turmeric contains a compound known as curcumin which is easily absorbed in the tissues and provides benefits to a human being.

Here are the benefits of turmeric or haldi milk.

1. Turmeric milk is rich in antioxidants which helps fight off diseases, infections and improve overall health.

2. Turmeric contains curcumin, which has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help boost one’s immunity.

3. This active ingredient, curcumin, also keeps your mood swings in check and alleviate the symptoms of depression.

4. It fastens the recovery from an injury, sickness or trauma.

5. Due to the presence of anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric milk may help decrease inflammation and joint pain as well.

6. Turmeric milk has all the properties that can help improve the function of the blood vessels and reduce your chances of developing heart disease.

7. It can help combat skin-related issues such as acne, skin infections, allergies or other skin disorders.

How to make turmeric milk: All you need to do is heat the milk, add a teaspoon of turmeric powder, honey or sugar and mix well – that’s how easily you can reap all the benefits.

