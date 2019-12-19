Health Benefits of Turmeric Milk: THIS why you should consume this drink

Turmeric milk, which has been a household drink for ages is great for the health. Read below to find out some amazing health benefits of turmeric milk, and here's why you should consume it.

There are certain drinks and food items that our parents have forced us to eat and drink from our childhood. And in spite of not liking it, we still had to consume it. And one such drink that's highly popular from our childhood is haldi wala doodh aka Turmeric Milk. Turmeric milk has been in our Indian kitchen from decades now. And with time, it has become a global drink too.

Turmeric milk is a great way to consume turmeric. It's extremely healthy and is loaded with multiple properties which can work wonders for your health. Yes, folks grandma and mom are right, turmeric milk is a wonder drink. If you still don't prefer drinking it, then read below to find out some amazing health benefits of turmeric milk. These benefits will surely change your mind.

Here are some amazing health benefits of Turmeric Milk below.

Helps with inflammation:

Turmeric is packed with curcumin and helps in controlling inflammation. It's good for people suffering from arthritis and helps with joint pains. Not only does it reduce pain, but it also combats fatigue.

Good for heart health:

Turmeric is great for the heart, and has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Including turmeric milk to your diet is a great way to protect your heart health.

Helps with blood sugar levels:

Turmeric milk is good for diabetics. Turmeric milk with a pinch of cinnamon helps reduce blood sugar levels in the body. However, it's always better to consult your doctor first. After proper guidance from your doctor, prepare turmeric milk and consume it in the prescribed quantity.

Good for immunity and brain function:

Turmeric has properties that boost our immune system. Consumption of turmeric milk helps with cold, flu and other health issues. Studies further suggest that turmeric milk can boost brain function and improve memory.

Good source of antioxidants:

Curcumin in turmeric has antioxidant properties. Antioxidants protect the body from free radicals and help to fight cell damage.

Credits :NDTV

