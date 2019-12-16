Turmeric for Weight Loss: Here's how adding haldi to your diet can help you to become fit

Turmeric for Weight Loss: Weight loss is not as easy as it sounds, however there are some food items that can help you in the process. And one such item is turmeric. Read below to find out how turmeric can help you with weight loss.

Weight loss is not as easy to sounds. Before getting into the weight loss process, it's imperative for the person to realise that they are doing this for themselves and not for others. Weight loss is a process and one needs to be consistent with it. Following a proper diet, sticking to a workout routine and being patient will help you to achieve your goal. More than this, some kitchen ingredients can also help you with the weight loss process, and one such ingredient is turmeric.

Turmeric is found in almost every Indian household and is used since ancient times due to the medicinal properties it has. Turmeric is packed with antioxidants and hence is great for people with stomach issues, metabolic disorders, obesity and other issues. Turmeric shouldn't be consumed in huge quantities, but consuming it in moderation reduces inflammation which helps with weight loss.

Read below to find out how turmeric can help with weight loss.

It has anti-inflammatory properties:

One of the major causes of inflammation is obesity, which gives rise to diabetes and other heart diseases. Turmeric is packed with an antioxidant known as curcumin which suppresses the inflammatory messaging in fat, pancreatic and muscle cells. Hence, it becomes easier for the body to focus on weight loss when it does not have to fight inflammation.

For weight loss:

Turmeric helps in weight loss by regulating sugar levels and further preventing insulin resistance. It suppresses fat tissues growth and fights inflammation. For the desired result, one must try to incorporate turmeric in their every meal. Consumption of turmeric in moderation increases the bile production present in the stomach. Bile is a digestive juice that helps in emulsifying fat and metabolism.

How to add turmeric in your diet:

You can have turmeric in multiple ways. You can add it to your salad, curries, milk, smoothies and hot water to name a few. Turmeric has no side effects until one is allergic to it, which is very rare. Diabetic people should especially take care as it can cause low blood sugar when taken with diabetes medication.

Credits :TOI

