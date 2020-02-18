Type 2 Diabetes: THIS green powder can lower your blood sugar levels as per study

Type 2 Diabetes: This green powder apparently will help to reverse diabetes. Read on to know how.

Type 2 diabetes is one of the common diseases in India and unfortunately the number is only rising. When left untreated, it can lead to other life-threatening diseases. Excessive hunger, fatigue, thirst., dry mouth, frequent urination, blurry vision, headaches, sudden weight loss and longer wound healing time are some of the signs. However, the good news is that one can reverse the same by bringing important lifestyle changes, especially in the diet to bring down blood sugar levels. Today we are talking about one such food item whose inclusion, as per a study, can help to combat Type 2 diabetes. The ingredient is none other than Stevia Leaf Powder.

Yes, you may have heard about Stevia. It is a natural sugar substitute and is safe for diabetics. As per a study that was conducted in 2016, the herbal powder helped to prevent heart ailments among people who had long-term diabetes. As per another 2018 study, mice showed that Stevia stimulated insulin production when given in big doses. Aside from lowering blood sugar levels, the powder also helps in improving satiety, reduces the chances of kidney damage among others. Another good part of the powder is that it does not cause cavities as well.

Speaking of the Stevia, extracts are taken from a species called stevia rebaudiana which is native to Brazil and Paraguay. So, if you are suffering from Type 2 Diabetes then you can try including this powder. However, make sure to consult your doctor before including it in your daily diet. Also, make sure that you do not over-consume it. Before buying Stevia check whether they are free of additives, carbs, and other unnecessary ingredients. The best part about Stevia is that they almost have zero calories. Aside from including this powder in your diet, the inclusion of regular physical activity and healthy lifestyle habits will help you tackle Type 2 Diabetes.

How to use it?

One can add a pinch of stevia leaf powder in a cup of tea. You can also include the same in sweets, cakes, and other desserts. Just boil stevia leaf in water for 5-10 minutes and after straining use the liquid for preparation. It is good for teeth as it does not cause cavities.

NOTE: Consult your physician before including in your diet.

