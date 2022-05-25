Type 2 Diabetes: Symptoms, causes and types of this condition

After being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and hearing your doctor say, "You have it," you might not remember much. Hearing that can be difficult. It is incurable. And getting used to having this disease will take time and effort. However, it can be managed and possibly reversed. There are some things you should know if you have type 2 diabetes, no matter where you are. It is the most prevalent type of diabetes. Type 2 diabetes occurs when your body does not properly use insulin. This results in an excess of sugar in your blood. It causes high blood sugar levels, which can lead to serious health problems such as heart disease, stroke, or death.

However, type 2 diabetes does not have to be life-threatening. In fact, you can access the resources you need to live a happy, healthy life if you're educated about the disease, such as understanding how insulin resistance starts to develop and how to help alleviate it, knowing how to watch for signs of diabetes, and learning what to eat.

Symptoms of Type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes symptoms appear gradually over time. They may consist of:

Hazy vision

Fatigue

You are extremely hungry or thirsty

Urinary urgency has increased

Cuts and sores heal slowly

Numbness or tingling in your hands or feet

Unprecedented weight loss

Causes

Type 2 diabetes is primarily caused by two interconnected issues:

Insulin resistance develops in muscle, fat, and liver cells. These cells don't take in enough sugar because they don't interact with insulin normally. The other one is our pancreas which cannot produce enough insulin to keep blood sugar levels in check.

What's the difference between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes?

The main distinction between type 1 and type 2 diabetes is that type 1 is a genetic condition that often manifests early in life, whereas type 2 is primarily a lifestyle-related condition that develops over time. Your immune system attacks and destroys the insulin-producing cells in your pancreas if you have type 1 diabetes. The fact that type 1 is unaffected by your lifestyle is a significant difference. Alternatively, your weight. That means you can't reduce your risk of developing type 1 diabetes by changing your lifestyle.

Prevention

Even if you have biological relatives who have diabetes, making healthy lifestyle choices can help prevent type 2 diabetes. Although there is no single most effective way to avoid type 2 diabetes, maintaining a healthy weight, eating a healthy diet, and exercising regularly can all help. Type 2 diabetes can be prevented by lowering risk factors like high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

Consult your healthcare provider if you or your child or adolescent develop diabetes symptoms. Diabetes can be treated and controlled more effectively if it is detected early. You can even join a diabetes support group to meet people who are going through the same thing.

