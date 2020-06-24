Types of Yoga: THESE are the lesser known ones you should know

Types of Yoga: Are you aware of these lesser known types of yoga? If you are curious, then read on.

We all know how good and effective Yoga pranayamas and asanas are for our physical and mental well being. Yoga, which has been followed in India for several years is considered the best gift by India to the world. There are several major health benefits such as better bone health, better blood circulation, boosts immunity, drop in your blood pressure, helps to lower blood sugar, helps to maintain nervous system, helps you sleep deeper, prevents IBS and other digestive problems among others.

You name any health issues, there is some pranayama or asana for the same to alleviate the sign. Some of the popular and commonly known pranayama and asanas are Anulom Vilom, Bhramari, Kapal Bhati, Bhastrika, Padmasana, Adho mukha svanasana, Bhujangasana and Balasana. Today we are talking about lesser-known types of yoga that health enthusiasts should know. We asked Janhavi Patwardhan, Yoga Instructor, Sarva & Diva Yoga to share some lesser-known yoga types.

She stated, "Yoga is a very broad term that consists of different practices to advance the body, mind and soul. There are multiple forms that are practiced today that have their own special benefits. One of the most widely practiced forms of yoga is the ancient, classical Hatha Yoga. Apart from that, there are Ashtanga vinyasa yoga, Iyengar yoga, etc that are traditions passed on by gurus. There are also prop based yoga-like wheel yoga, chair yoga, aerial yoga, belt yoga and so on."

She added, "Some of the lesser-known forms of yoga though are restorative practices like Yin yoga which cools down the nervous system and heals our body tissues. Another form is an energy-based practice called Kundalini yoga that awakens and balances the subtle energies in the body. Yoga and yogic practices keep evolving with time to fulfill the need of time."

Ashtanga vinyasa yoga

Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga is a style of yoga that was created by K. Pattabhi Jois. It is promoted as a modern-day form of classical Indian yoga. He learned the same from his teacher, Tirumalai Krishnamacharya. Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga has given rise to various spinoff styles of Power Yoga.

Iyengar Yoga

Iyengar Yoga was developed by B. K. S. Iyengar. The styles were described in his bestselling book Light on Yoga. In this type, the emphasis is on detail, precision, and alignment of postures.

Yin yoga

Yin Yoga was founded in the late 1970s by a martial arts expert and yoga teacher named Paulie Zink Taoist yoga (Tao Yin). This particular type of yoga is a slow-paced one and incorporates the principles of traditional Chinese medicine. In this style, asanas are held for longer periods of time than in other styles.

Kundalini yoga

Kundalini yoga is an ancient yoga practice with a focus on breath and asana along with chanting, meditation, and singing. Basically it is a combo of breath, movement, and sound. With the yoga asanas, the energy can be transferred up to our spine through the seven chakras, and out the crown of our head.

