Unable to lose extra fat? THIS late night habit could be the reason

Unable to lose excess weight? Late night sugar and junk cravings could be the reason. Read on to know more.

Are you tired of following all kinds of fad diets and exercise regimes but unable to lose those love handles? The reason for your bulging stomach and flabs could be eating junk before hitting the bed. You must have heard the popular advice of having breakfast like a king, eating lunch like a prince and have dinner like a pauper. One should also note that how much you eat is also important as weight gain happens when we eat more calories than we burn. As per research, if you eat just before sleeping then the same can affect your biological clock and it can delay the fat-burning mechanism of the body. For the unversed, eating before bed can cause weight gain as our metabolism slows down when we fall asleep. This causes any undigested calories to be stored as fat.

Many of us feel hungry at night and we end up eating anything that is available, mostly junk food. Also, a bedtime snack is an extra meal which means extra calories. If you follow healthy eating habits and eat on time, then you won't get untimely hunger pangs. So, if you have been avoiding meals or eat at any time then you should not. When you skip breakfast or lunch and have dinner at weird hours then you will lack nutrition and have hunger pangs at night.

Research proves

As per the study which was published in the journal PLOS Biology, the number of calories as well as when you eat can influence our body's weight. Prof. Carl Johnson, senior author of the study and Cornelius Vanderbilt Professor of Biological Sciences told, "There are a lot of studies on both animals and humans that suggest it’s not only about how much you eat but rather when you eat." For the unversed, the biological clock or circadian rhythms affect the metabolism of a person. And disruption in the body clock leads to health issues including obesity.

The research team monitored meal timings of 6 people aged 50 years and above. They measured their metabolism with the help of Vanderbilt’s human metabolic chamber. They deduced that those who ate late at night had a low rate of fat burning in comparison to others. The lead researcher said, "This confirms that the timing of meals during the daytime and nighttime cycle affects how ingested food is used versus stored and that any food ingested before bedtime will delay the burning of fat during sleep."As per Northwestern University's study, eating at night led to twice as much weight gain even when total calories consumed were the same.

