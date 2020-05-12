Unable to sleep amid lockdown? Follow THESE evening exercises and sleep like a log

Many people are facing sleeping issues including insomnia. With the help of some exercises, you can have a sound sleep. Read on to know more.

Falling asleep, especially now, in lockdown is now a herculean task for many. Many people are complaining about insomnia and those who never had sleeping problems are also facing challenges. New daily schedule or lack of a schedule, disturbed circadian rhythm, change in eating habits. low levels of natural light and widespread anxiety are some of the causes of significant sleeping issues. Also, the pressure of work-from-home and simultaneously managing a house can lead to stress and discord and they also act as a barrier to sleep.

How can we forget the excess screen time? Constant zoom calls, hours of working on computers, binge-watching, and browsing apps for news and networking can affect the natural production of melatonin, a hormone that the body makes to help us sleep. And let me tell you that sleeping is very important for our health, especially now, as it also affects the immune system. It also helps to keep our mental health in check, which is currently going for a toss. Instead of popping sleeping pills, do some exercises in the evening which will induce good and sound sleep.

1.Legs-up-the-wall pose

A few days back, we wrote in-depth about this particular exercise. This pose which is also known as Viparita Karani helps to fight insomnia and several other health issues such as better digestion, lowered stress, tackles depression, and relaxes our hamstrings and lower back among others. With the help of the pose, the blood circulation is enhanced, fatigue is rescued and also calms our nervous system.

2. Reclining hero pose

Reclined hero pose aka Supta Virasana helps to relieve the tiredness in your legs, reduces high blood pressure, and is one of the best exercises for those who are suffering from insomnia. This is an intermediate pose so do it with a lot of caution. Avoid the pose if you have serious back, knee, or ankle problems.

3. Standing forward bend

Standing forward bend aka Uttanasana has several benefits including better digestion, reduces fatigue, stimulates the liver and kidneys among others. This particular type of yoga pose will soothe your nervous system and relax your spine and will help you to sleep like a baby.

4. Happy baby pose

The happy baby pose aka Ananda Balasana helps to alleviate the stress in your lower back and hips. It is great for people who are suffering from insomnia and anxiety. Check out the video to know how to do it properly.

NOTE: After doing these exercises, try and avoid using phone, TV, or eat a late-night snack as they hinder the effects of the exercises.

Do you know any other ways to fall asleep? If yes, let us know in the comment section below.

