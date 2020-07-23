Unable to sleep at night? Put one foot out of the blanket

Many are complaining about sleep issues like insomnia of late. If you are also facing the same, then read on to know about one simple hack to tackle it.

Many of us struggle to fall asleep and some times we also face a chronic sleep issue called insomnia. However, strangely there is one super-easy way to makes us fall asleep and it is by keeping one foot uncovered. Yes, you read it right! Did you ever notice sometimes after waking we see that our feet were sticking out away from the covers? Want to know why? Then read on. So, apparently the ideal temperature for a good night’s sleep is around 60-67°F and our feet help us to get in the perfect zone.

To induce sleep, our body temperature needs to drop by 1 to 2 degrees and that's why we struggle to sleep when it is warm. So, it is important to cool the body down, and sticking a foot out of the blanket is one simple trick. For the unversed, our feet have special vascular structures that make them an exit point for body heat. Also, our feet are hairless, so they stay cool throughout the night and there is a right balance in temperature.

As per Natalie Dautovich, a spokesperson for the National Sleep Foundation and psychology professor at the University of Alabama, told New York Magazine, “our feet are the perfect tools to bring down the temperature of the body because they are hairless and have the right vascular structures that help in dispersing heat”. She added, "Sticking your toe out, or your foot out, could bring you to more restorative sleep.”

And that's why putting a pair of socks to keep us warm helps us to fall asleep during winters. Now, you know why we sleep longer during winters as days are shorter and colder. According to a study out of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, participants suffering from insomnia when wore a cooling cap slept almost well just like the people without insomnia. The Center for Chronobiology in Switzerland deduced that when your core body temperature gets lowered our sleepy-time systems get activated. Many research notes revealed that we hit the coolest temperature around 5 a.m, so yes we that's why it is hard to get up around this time.

Other ways to get good night sleep during warm weather or conditions

Go for cotton sheets and pillow covers than satin, silk, or polyester materials.

You can stick your sheets in the fridge a few minutes before bed.

Hot water bottles can be used for opposite work as well. Keep in the fridge and use it as bed friendly ice pack.

The ice pack can be placed on pulse points like the neck, ankles, and wrists.

A cold shower before bed will also help as it will bring down core body temperature.

