Understanding Doshas: A mini guide to Pitta Dosha that will aid in balancing it naturally in the body

Ayurveda has been used as a holistic medicine to treat varied mental and physical complications and is still not lost its charm. With an amalgamation of physical, psychological, and spiritual health, Ayurveda pays heed to the healing of the entire body. Ayurveda runs around the concept of doshas and it is believed that a dosha of the person aids in determining an individual’s persona and health. Today, we bring you a mini guide that will aid in de-cluttering your thoughts about Ayurvedic doshas while highlighting the general overview of the Pitta Dosha. So, let’s get started. What exactly are Doshas?

Ayurveda relies on that there are five elements on which the earth is fabricated Aakash (space), Jala (water), Prithvi (earth), Teja (fire), and Vayu (air). A merge of these elements contributes to the doshas, also recognised as the vata, kapha, and pitta. These doshas are highly responsible for deciding the physiological, mental, and emotional health of a person. It is believed that every person has an exclusive ratio of every single dosha with one more than the others. This combination will further be studied to understand which dosha an individual possesses while furthering the outline to achieve optimum well-being.

Understanding the Pitta Dosha Pitta dosha is the fusion of fire and water and people with this dosha possess tenacious personas and are prominent for their determined personalities. This dosha is generally labelled as hot, light, sharp, oily, liquid, and mobile. Because of its bright hot nature, the summer season is recognized as the pitta season. People with pitta dosha have great muscular strength, are athletic and are prominent for being sturdy leaders. Because of their sharp nature, these beings are self-motivated, and goal-oriented but can get really aggressive which can sometimes lead to clutter and disorganization in their life. Strengths of the people with Pitta dosha: Intelligent, focused, great learners, self-determined, have a great metabolism, good blood circulation, supple skin and hair Weaknesses of the people with Pitta dosha: Irritated, can easily get into conflict, hungry at all times, suffer from mood swings when empty stomach, sensitive to hot temperatures Foods to eat: Light, cold, sweet, and energizing foods including (fruits, non-starchy vegetables, oats, and eggs)