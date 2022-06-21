Unlock the path to a lifestyle So Good

Consumers are becoming more mindful of what they’re feeding themselves and the environment. There has been a radical shift in consumption patterns to ensure personal and environmental well-being and welfare. As more people choose for a dairy-free diet, the number of dairy-free beverages available is increasing. From sipping on an almond milk latte, to blending up a cashew milk brekkie bowl or cooking with coconut milk, enjoying plant-based beverages is an easy switch that anyone can make.

So, if you're also considering about switching from dairy to plant-based alternatives, here's why you'll be on your way to a healthier lifestyle.

1. One stop solution to healthy eating: Making healthy food choices is a natural part of living a plant-based lifestyle. Plant- based beverages are a healthy and nutritious alternative to dairy milk. It is lactose - free, gluten free, low in calories, has zero cholesterol & packed with essential vitamins and minerals.

2. Super easy to digest: Since plant-based beverages are created from plant material such as seeds and grains, as well as water as a carrier, your body will have a simpler time breaking them down and processing them to nutrients. Lactose and gluten are not included in plant-based beverages, making them extremely friendly for your digestive system.

3. High in Calcium & Vitamins: Calcium is a mineral that helps to keep bones healthy, while vitamins help to enhance the immune system. Plant-based beverages are high in calcium and vitamins, and have been shown to promote strong bones and skin.

4. Going green: Plant foods and milks are growing more popular as people are becoming more conscious of environmental issues. According to various studies, a global move to a plant-based diet might significantly cut mortality and greenhouse gas emissions produced by food production. They're not only healthy for your health, but also for the environment.

5. Guilt -free: Living a vegan lifestyle increases your happiness while also allowing you to live guilt-free. Whether you're craving a thick and creamy milkshake, pink sauce pasta, or rasmalai, plant-based beverages have you covered. Enjoy your favourite recipes guiltlessly!

6. They taste so good: When you know you can't resist those mid-day-at-your-desk cravings, you need something yummy to snack on, but unhealthy is a no-no. As a result, plant-based beverages are an excellent mid-day snack. Choosing plant-based beverages can help you nourish your body with health-promoting nutrients while also providing you with the energy you need to take on the day.

