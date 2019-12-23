Unwell and home alone? Here are a few easy & effective tips to help you recover through a sick day

Now that winter is finally here, along with presents, many are also saying hello to stuffy noses, dry cough and fever. Here's how to deal with it effectively.

Are you one of those people who is currently waking up in the middle of the night sweating while having an insufferable headache and an incredibly stuffy nose? Is a painful migraine accompanying your every move and you want nothing more than a parent or somebody to make you a soup or tell you how to get rid of it?

If you're living alone in another city or away from home, this might be quite a common scene for you. While that is not possible, there are some ways you can make yourself feel better in this dire situation.

Tea

If you don't have it in you to make an entire cup with milk and the whole thing, just heat up some water and dunk a tea bag into it. The hot water and herbs in the tea are bound to soothe you, clearing your nose for a brief time, enabling you to breathe and will make you feel better.

Call home

Staying home while you are sick can get incredibly lonely. Rather than pitying yourself, make those phone calls you have been avoiding. Call your parents, those relatives your cousins. You will instantly feel comfort and familiarity and they will remind you that you are not alone.

Sleep

Yes, there are many things to do when you are unwell, especially considering how sluggish your brain feels now. But the road to recovery starts with proper, undisturbed sleep and not short naps. Get those 9 hours of sleep you deserve and you will wake up feeling refreshed and much better.

Don't be afraid to call in sick

Skipping a day of work or classes is not the end of the world. The company won't cease to function or the classes won't stop because you couldn't make it. Additionally, you don't want to spread your germs to others so rather than spreading it, you might as well get the rest you need and get better.

Cut yourself some slack

Maybe you have loads of pending work or assignments, but stressing about things is not going to do you any good especially in such a state. Instead, take a breather. Watch that Netflix show you have been wanting to binge on. Read that book that you have been meaning to. You are in a fragile state so say nice things to yourself and tell yourself it is okay to take a break.

Order takeout

Be it hot chocolate, your favourite cheat meal or anything else you crave. Let go of that diet, for now, you can begin it when you are fine. Right now, your body needs all the comfort it can get, and there is no better comfort than food!

Take those meds

Yes, you don't have your loved ones nagging you and constantly pestering you to take that medication that will help you heal. Be responsible and take the prescribed medication at the time given so you can get well soon better.

Credits :Pinkvilla

