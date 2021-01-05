Urinary Tract Infection: Here are the causes, risk factors and prevention measures of UTI

Urinary Tract Infection causes infections in your urinary system followed by painful urine with a burning sensation. So, here’s how can you prevent the infection by maintaining some basic hygiene levels.

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) causes infections in any part of the urinary system like kidneys, bladder, ureters, urethra. But most commonly, it is seen in the lower urinary tract- bladder and urethra. It is one of the most common issues which women are more prone to than men.

UTI becomes worse if it spreads to your kidneys. To eliminate the problem, doctors generally prescribe antibiotics. But people should be aware of this infection and should take all preventive measures to stay away from this. So, here's what you need to know.

Urinary Tract Infection Symptoms and causes:

Symptoms of UTI

A strong and constant urge to pass urine.

Burning sensation while urinating.

Passing a small amount of urine frequently.

Cloudy urine that contains blood in it.

Strong smell in the urine.

Pain around the pelvic area in women.

Types of UTI

The type of UTI depends on the affected area and its symptoms:

UTI in Kidneys or acute pyelonephritis- Its symptoms are pain in the upper back and side portion; high fever; nausea and vomiting; shaking and chills.

UTI in bladder or cystitis- The symptoms are discomfort in the lower abdomen; pelvic pressure; frequent and painful urination; urine with blood.

UTI in urethra or urethritis- The symptoms are burning sensation while urinating; discharge.

Causes of UTI

UTI is caused when bacteria enters the urethra through the urinary tract and begins to multiply itself in the bladder. Our urinary system is designed to remove those invaders but sometimes it may fail to fight against them. Then, the bacteria grows in the bladder and becomes a large infection in the urinary tract.

Risk factors for UTI in women:

Having shorter urethra than men.

For being sexually active.

For taking certain pills.

After menopause.

Having blockages in the urinary tract.

Weak immune system.

For using catheter.

For recent urinary surgery.

Prevention measures for UTI:

Drink plenty of water.

Drink cranberry juice.

Wipe the area from front to back after urinating or bowel movement.

Empty your bladder right after intercourse and don’t delay on this. Also, drink a full glass of water.

Avoid all kinds of irritating feminine products like sprays, creams, powders, wash, etc.

Change your birth control method and avoid diaphragms or unlubricated condoms.

