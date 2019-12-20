Urinary Tract Infection Home Remedies: THESE things can help you with the infection

Urinary tract infection (UTI) can damage your kidneys if not treated on time. Here's how these home remedies can help you with UTI and can relieve the pain that you experience because of the infection.

When it comes to our body, there are several infections that our body can catch easily and one such infection is urinary tract infection (UTI). It can be caused because of multiple reasons. Poor hygiene conditions, dehydration and various other reasons cause UTI. Some symptoms of UTI include bladder discomfort, a burning sensation, cramping, pain in the bladder or lower abdomen, inability to control urine, etc. It is important to note that if the urinary infection is not treated, it can cause damage to your kidneys.

Hence, any problem with this system can prove to be harmful to your body. And with time, UTI's have become common amongst men and women these days, but especially among women. If you suffer from UTI and don't know how to deal with at home, then read below to find out how you can treat UTI at home.

Here are some home remedies for UTI. However, if the infection prevails for a longer time, it's advisable to see a doctor.

Make water your best friend:

For curing the infection at the earliest, it's advisable to drink minimum 8 glasses of water in a day. It's essential since it helps in eliminating toxins from the system, thus helps to cure the infection. You can drink fruit juices as well. However, it's best to avoid alcohol, carbonated drinks and caffeine.

Heat:

Heat can help with UTIs. Take a bath with warm water and try applying a heating pad to your lower abdomen area, which will help reduce the pain.

Urinate:

Don't hold yourself back, when you feel like peeing. Even if nothing comes out, remember that every time you pee, you get a little more of the bacteria out. If you hold it in, you increase the chances of bacteria developing and multiplying.

Binge on cucumbers:

Cucumbers are packed with water, which is a great way to get extra fluid through your system when you find yourself having a hard time drinking enough water.

Cranberry juice:

Cranberry juice has antioxidants, which help build up the immune system. It contains compounds which help eliminate microorganisms that cause UTIs.

