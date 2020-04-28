Is using air conditioners during coronavirus outbreak safe? Here are some guidelines you should follow

Want to switch on the air conditioners and desert coolers due to the heat? Read on to know the guidelines issued by the government on the dos and don’ts of using ACs and coolers during coronavirus outbreak.

As the world tries to fight the terrifying coronavirus and its rampant spread, it has affected over 185 countries around the globe. Speculations that COVID-19 might go away with the hot weather were put to rest with the World Health Organization’s report. According to WHO, anyone can catch COVID-19, regardless of the weather. The best way to keep yourself safe is by cleaning your hands frequently and not touching your eyes, face, mouth and nose. But with the blazing sun reaching its high in India, there is another problem.

As the temperature in India soars towards 40, people can’t help but switch on their air conditioners to get some relief. However, there have been various concerns regarding the use of ACs and coolers amid the coronavirus outbreak. People have no idea if they should be using these appliances to get some respite from the scorching sun or not. But to people’s relief, the government has issued guidelines compiled by the Indian Society of Heating Refrigerating and Air Conditioner Engineers (ISHRAE).

Here are the guidelines on how to use air conditioning and desert coolers during COVID-19 outbreak.

AC Temperature

According to the guidelines, the air conditioner at home should be between 24-30 degree Celsius and the humidity between 40-70 percent. There should be proper ventilation in the rooms through the windows or the exhaust.

Desert Coolers

According to the advisory, people should use desert coolers in the summers to beat the heat. Air filters in these coolers keep the dust away and maintain hygiene. You must keep your window slightly open or let the cooler draw air from outside for ventilation.

Electric Fans

Just like coolers, when you use electric fans, don’t forget to let some air in for ventilation. You can use an exhaust for the same.

The central air conditioning system

According to reports, window air conditioners are not dangerous to use. But using central cooling might be harmful and may increase the risk of contracting the disease. If one person gets infected, it can easily spread to other people working in the same building.

