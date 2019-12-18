Vaani Kapoor's Diet Tips will inspire you to lose weight; check it out

Vaani Kapoor's Diet Tips: Vaani Kapoor, who stunned us with her performance in War, has undergone a major transformation. Read below to find out her diet tips and secrets. These tips will surely inspire you to become fit.

When it comes to show business, every actress who enters the industry is expected to look a certain way. While some are already in shape, others have to work to get into shape and maintain it thereafter, and one such actress who has worked on her body is Vaani Kapoor. The lovely actress, who made her acting debut with Shuddh Desi Romance alongside Parineeti Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput, weighed 75 kgs before entering the glam world.

Vaani worked on her body and diet, and now the starlet looks no less than a diva with her jaw-dropping transformation. The Befikre actress looked stunning in her recent films, and we must say in spite of being a true Punjabi foodie, Vaani has worked extremely hard on her body. If you want to get fit, then she's your perfect inspiration.

Read below to find her diet secrets and tips.

Vaani Kapoor's diet:

When it comes to food, Vaani loves to eat everything. But to maintain the svelte figure, eating in moderation helps her keep a balanced weight. She mostly relies on healthy juices to detoxify herself. In an interview with the Times of India, she revealed that she is a big foodie and doesn't diet at all. She eats everything in small portions and drinks a lot of water.

Her diet mostly includes foods high in protein, complex carbs and fruits and veggies for their antioxidants. She makes sure to make her food interesting and tries to not compromise with taste.

Vaani was lauded for looks in War. She trained for hours daily and followed a strict diet to achieve that look. She trains under Yasmin karachiwala, who mentioned that Vaani is a very hardworking girl. Vaani made some changes to her diet- like eating fibre and protein-rich food and ditching all the processed food items to look the way she does now. She believes that small lifestyle changes that we make matter a lot.

