Varun Dhawan swears by Chandra Namaskar: Here's the step by step guide of the Moon Salutation Pose

Chandra Namaskar is not that popular like Surya Namaskar aka Sun Salutation Pose. Here's everything you need to know about Moon Salutation Pose.

Yoga is a preferred choice of exercise nowadays considering the lockdown. And even celebs are sharing their pictures and videos of themselves doing several yoga poses. Recently, Kalank actor Varun Dhawan too shared his video of doing Chandra Namaskar aka Moon Salutation Pose. The actor who has been training with Yoga trainer Mihir Jog has surely aced the same.

Speaking of Chandra Namaskar, this pose is about meditation and being calm while Surya Namasjar is about heat and light. Mostly the pose is done during the evening time and it helps the body to relax and to gain a stronger connection to breath. The moon salutation is also practiced to calm the mind and draw awareness inward. It can be very effective when energy or temperatures are high and calming is required.

This particular salutation pose is also beneficial for pregnant women and women in menstruation. It is not recommended, however, if you suffer from sciatica and back problems. If you are doing at night, ensure that the stomach is empty. This yoga asana helps to strengthen all the muscle groups, aids flexibility, increases the functioning of the respiratory, circulatory and digestive systems. This is also beneficial for those who are stressed up.

Chandra Namaskar is not that well known as Surya Namaskar because apparently it was invented during the late 20th century. There are several variations, however, the sequence usually involves asanas such as Pranamasana, Hastauttan asana, Chandrasana, Utthita tadasana, Trikonasana, Parsvottanasana, Left side lunge, Forward-facing lunge, Malasana, Forward-facing lunge, Right side lunge, Tiryaka tadasana and Tadasana among others.

Here's the step by step guide of Chandra Namaskar:

Talking about yoga in general, when we say yoga, it includes breathing exercises, meditation and poses which helps us to relax, reduce stress and alleviate signs of many diseases and disorders. There are several mental and physical health benefits such as:

Lower levels of stress and anxiety

Lower levels of inflammation

Better heart health

Better quality of life

Aids in weight loss

Helps to fight depression

Reduces chronic pain

Promotes sleep quality

Improves flexibility and balance

Relieve migraines and more

What are your views on the same? Are you planning to incorporate Moon Salutation Pose in your daily exercise routine? Let us know in the comment section below.

