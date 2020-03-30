Vegetable Oil Health Benefits: Here's why you should use vegetable based oil for daily cooking

Vegetable oils are a key ingredient in an Indian kitchen. But are they a good option for daily cooking. Read on to find out.

Vegetable oils such as mustard oil, peanut oil, sunflower oil and coconut oil have been the most common ingredients in the Indian kitchen for ages. Be it for sautéing or frying, vegetable oils are widely used by the Indians. But do you know the health benefits of these locally produced oils? Did you know that they actually come with numerous health benefits? According to health experts, our total consumption of oil and fats should be restricted to 10 tsp each day. This includes visible fats from home-cooked foods and fats from outside eateries and packaged foods.



And more than half of this fat or oil should be sourced from unsaturated oils which are provided by the vegetable oils. One should focus on a balanced and wholesome diet by including whole grains, plant proteins, some meat, dairy products, fruits, and veggies. Also, one should emphasize on plant-based foods and not on animal-sourced foods. Health experts state that plant-based foods may improve our health and it’s also good for the environment. So, try and replace saturated fats with unsaturated ones.



How to do that?

Vegetable oils are good for heart health as they are rich in good fats. Plant-based vegetable oils provide several nutrients for our body to keep the health on the right track. So, replacing saturated fats with unsaturated ones will be beneficial. For example, replace butter with sunflower oil as it reduces bad cholesterol in the blood and reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke. The vegetable oils produced in India are rich with multiple vitamins like Vitamin A and D that promote an overall healthy body.



Trans-fatty acids (TFA) are one of the most harmful kinds of fat that are primarily responsible for heart disease and stroke. TFA is mostly derived from two types of sources- partially hydrogenated vegetable oil and animal sources. Research showed that the TFA derived from both of the sources has negative impacts on blood cholesterol, as a result, it tends to increase the risk of heart problems.



Bring some changes in diet?

In order to lead a healthier lifestyle, replace all trans-fats and high saturated fat sources with vegetable oils. Replace your salad dressings with soybean, mustard, olive or coconut oil. Go for oil-based cookies and biscuits, non-dairy fat-based ice-cream and go for roasted snacks over fried ones.

