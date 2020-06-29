Vera Wang looks YOUNG even at 71: The designer's diet and workout routine revealed

The iconic designer went viral recently thanks to the pictures she posted where she looks fit and fabulous. Check out her routine for it!

Vera Wang recently went viral. The designer took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself while self-isolating. The 71-year-old designer left people speechless with her toned body, long back luscious locks and rock hard killer abs!

You'd think for a body like that, you would need an intense and rigorous workout routine and a diet that allows barely anything tasty. Seems like we were all wrong with this thought, for Wang shared her workout and diet routine which seems quite doable, even for those who loathe the gym!

A simple workout routine

While she is self-isolating like the rest of us, Wang does have an exercise routine based on which she works out most days.

She walks the treadmill and depends on weight-lifting and bike-riding to keep her energy levels up every day.

But when asked about weight training, Wang told Harper's Bazaar, she makes sure to keep it light. "Not much - just two and three pounds. It takes me a total of five minutes."

Passive sport activities

Not just hitting the gym, Wang also expressed her love for passive sports like golf and revealed that she's, "Not a huge exercise person," to InStyle. She also went on to add that she loves to play golf, but is "Terrible but enthusiastic."

A clean diet

More than working out and staying fit, Wang believes in a healthy and clean diet. She revealed to Harper's Bazaar that she "Never miss a meal; I have to feed my brain." But that doesn't stop her from switching things up!

Vera Wang's diet lunch includes, "Sashimi with brown rice and vegetables, Chinese steamed broccoli with chicken and rice, or artichoke salad or fish."

Hydration

Along with a healthy yet nutritious diet, Vera Wang also advocates for keeping hydrated, but with water only! "I only drink water, I stopped drinking Diet Coke six years ago," and revealed that it was the hardest thing she gave up to keep fit!

Indulge

While making sure she stays healthy and doesn't overload on the food, Vera Wang doesn't stay off them either and calls herself a "chip-freak"!

