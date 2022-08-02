From Vicky Kaushal to Hrithik Roshan, discover special diets followed by Bollywood actors

If you've ever been curious as to how one builds a body like Arjun Kapoor; develop pure lean muscle like Vicky Kaushal, or looks like the Greek god Hrithik Roshan, you might be inclined to believe that they spend their entire day in the gym. However, apart from working out, there is another component that we often overlook, diet. These actors may be spending a couple of hours lifting weights or running the treadmill but they have attributed their physique to having a healthy diet alongside.

And Health entrepreneur and food consultant Akshay Arora provides these celebs with nutritional meals that are healthy and nutritious. Celebrities live a hectic lifestyle and they need to maintain their health despite what the role may demand. And thus, Arora personalizes their meals and diet plan to best suit their requirements. Here’s a glimpse of some of the other celebrity diets curated by Akshay.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor divulges, “I’m a big foodie. It’s always been my place of comfort so it was very important for me that I don’t feel dissatisfied with my meals.” His diet mainly consists of four clean meals, which amount to 1200kcal a day. For breakfast, he usually eats a protein-rich breakfast that helps in keeping him satiated. His lunches are more or less balanced in nature. He prefers snacks that are rich in monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA) and polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA). His dinner is typically lower in carbs while being rich in fiber and protein.

Katrina Kaif

Another celeb on the entrepreneur's list is Katrina Kaif. She is one of the most known fitness freaks and someone who never compromises on her fitness. We recently got an insight into her diet and that included Khao suey, House-made Coconut milk, House made Buckwheat soba noodles, soy-cured egg, bean sprouts, shimeji mushrooms, and Chilli oil. Sounds way healthy, isn’t it?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan usually follows a three-meal pattern, comprising breakfast, lunch, and dinner, except for an evening snack once in a while. He likes kicking off his day with a protein-packed breakfast followed by lunch, for which he prefers carbs in the form of wild rice, quinoa, and starchy vegetables, along with a substantial amount of protein and fat. He stays away from consuming any carbs at night, and instead, chooses to go for animal protein with high biological value, along with some micronutrient-loaded veggies. “I believe in listening to what my body wants. That’s all there is to it,” the actor quips.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid is a celeb with extraordinary physique transformations and yet we surprisingly saw him munching on the chef’s special made Sweet potato Patty, Coconut yogurt, Date chutney, Garden greens chutney, and Pumpkin seeds.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky’s meal plan is dependent on the movie he is currently shooting for and the kind of physique his role requires for it. On usual days, he consumes around 3500kcal, broken down with 30% energy coming from fat, 25% from protein, and 40-50% from carbohydrates. “To get in shape and stay in it is very important if it is for a role that requires me to be a certain way. It’s become that much easier when you’ve got your diet figured out,” said Vicky. The Punjabi Munda being a foodie likes to appease his cravings and we recently saw him munching on Peruvian Mango and avocado salad with yuzu honey vinaigrette. Appetizing, isn’t it?

Karan Johar

We also managed to get a peek inside director Karan Johar’s diet prepped up by the chef which included House made millet waffles, Cocoa Pecan butter, Raw Maple, and Berries. That gave us a sweet tooth!

