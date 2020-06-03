Virtual consultation is a new normal in healthcare: Here's everything you need to know

COVID-19 has led to many new normals and virtual consultation is one of them. Read on to know everything about the same.

The sudden pandemic of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown thwarted our daily routine and soon our lives changed. Ging outside only for essentials, work from home and everything via online has become a new normal. A lot of changes have been witnessed in almost every field including healthcare. A drastic change is an examination and consultation is witnessed as well. Predominantly where consultation was one-on-one, with the COVID-19 impact, there is a rise in a virtual consultation.

E-consultations may be started as a mark of precaution during COVID-19 times but it is now quite common and will be there in the coming times. At least for the ones where some amount of advice can be given where physical examination is not imperative. For example follow-ups, routine checks, mild conditions etc. We asked Dr Sireesha Reddy, Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Motherhood Hospitals, Hebbal, Bangalore, to give us in-depth knowledge about virtual consultations. Right from the steps to how effective it is, here's everything you need to know about it.

Q: What are the steps of virtual consultation one should know?

A: Virtual consultations have been a familiar concept for many doctors and patients. Telemedicine is nothing new, even before the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors and patients would have conversations online, where they could not meet in person. But it was not a necessity like it has become today, in fact, given the current scenario virtual consultations has become the new normal and in a way boon to all of us as our lives have been disrupted by the lockdown and the pandemic.

Patients are wary of visiting hospitals and understandably so. The anxiety levels are especially high in expectant mothers and children. With the help of technology, patients can have access to their doctors which will provide them comfort and reduce their fears and access to doctor consultations from the comfort of their homes.

If you have access to the internet and are familiar with making video calls online, virtual consultations should not be a problem for you. But these are certain steps one can follow to ensure smooth and hassle-free virtual consultations.

Be familiar with the technology being used: Both the doctors and the patients must make sure they are familiar with the technology they are using. Whether the consultation is through a website or an app, all parties must make sure they are comfortable using it.

Be prepared with your health-care records: As you would do in any normal consultation, you should have your records ready. Normally doctors already have access to these records, but there is no harm in keeping the records handy for reference.

Be comfortable: Virtual consultation will not be useful if the patients are not at ease with it. You must believe that you are in a room with your doctor and convey all your problems to them as if you were meeting them physically. Do not shy away from communicating and expressing/sharing the problem with a doctor as this will expedite the diagnosis process as well for the doctor and thus treatments can be suggested.

Q: Will diagnosis and treatment be as effective as one on one?

A: In cases where one on one interaction is not necessary, I do not see the necessity of patients visiting the physical hospital. In fact, sometimes, virtual consultation can be more helpful than a physical one, as patients can contact their doctor at any time and convey their problems on a real-time basis. These consultations will ensure that patients will not have a break in their treatments. We are living in challenging times and we need to adapt to technology as much as possible to make the consultations as seamless as it can be and thus take full advantage of technology which is certainly blessing in disguise amidst the pandemic.

Q: How the change will impact the doctors, masses, and overall health system

Virtual consultations have become a game-changer, there is no denying that and people are now viewing as a new norm amidst these challenging times. People who were skeptical about it (Doctors and patients alike) earlier have been forced to admit its importance post Covid 19. They know they will have to adapt to this new norm.

Doctors who have previously shied away from it will have to gain knowledge about telemedicine, as it is the future. Healthcare professionals should strive towards the development of this field. We must work together to develop strategic, industry-wide practices that will ensure all of us move towards this new normal.

During these tough times people have realized the importance, rather the need, of doing things virtually. The masses must make sure they use technology when it comes to accessing healthcare facilities wherever they can. This will ensure that the hospitals and clinics are not crowded unnecessarily as it is important to maintain social distancing.

If you think your health issue can be solved online by your doctor, please make sure that you do so virtually. You will be protecting yourself and making sure the people who are in absolute need of physical consultations get a chance to visit the doctor.

Overall I think the healthcare system will benefit from this development as it will lead to greater access to healthcare facilities and all the players involved, be it, doctors or patients, stand to gain a great deal from it and definitely this will also be a new learning phase for all of us towards.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×