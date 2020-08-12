  1. Home
Virus vs Bacteria: What is the difference between THESE two?

Virus and bacteria are different from each other in many aspects. One causes disease and the other causes infections. So, these are everything you need to know about virus and bacteria.
Virus and bacteria both can cause disease, but they differ in their structure and response to medications. Viruses are not living organisms, whereas bacteria are. A virus needs a host cell to stay active and they need to reproduce the cell. Bacteria are single-celled organisms that produce their own energy.

Less than 1 percent bacteria cause disease and they are beneficial for our health and the earth’s eco-system as well. But most viruses cause disease. Vaccination is the primary way to prevent viral infections, but they are not effective against bacteria.

What is the difference between virus and bacteria?

Virus and Bacteria: Differences in symptoms

Symptoms are usually reflected in the affected area. For example, a bacterial infection on the skin causes swelling, discharge, pain, redness, etc. Viral infection, such as hepatitis C causes nausea, vomiting, joint pain, abdominal pain, etc. Sometimes symptoms in both cases can be the following:

1.Cramp

2.Coughing.

3.Diarrhoea.

4.Nausea or vomiting.

5.Tiredness

6.Sneezing.

Virus and bacteria: Differences in transmission?

Both virus and bacteria spread in similar ways:

1.Being exposed to the droplets of coughing or sneezing from an infected person.

2.Close contact with infected someone.

3.Touching any infected surface and then your nose, eyes or mouth.

4.Contact with any body fluids through physical intimacy.

5.Transmission from mother to child during birth.

Most viruses cause disease

Most of the viruses cause disease. Some of the most common viruses are herpes zoster, HIV, influenza, the common cold, rabies, etc. Coronavirus is also a type of virus.

Most bacteria don’t cause disease

Less than one percent of bacteria causes disease. They mostly cause infections like Urinary Tract Infections (UTI), tuberculosis, strep throat.

