Vitamin C: Role, Benefits, Sources, Supplements & More 

Anyone who is even remotely mindful about curating a healthy regimen knows vitamin C has always been hyped up for its power to support the immune system. But that’s not it, vitamin C is an incredibly essential nutrient for health. Right from the maintenance of skin, and bones, to overall immunity this antioxidant is life-changing. But what is vitamin C? What is its role in the body? How to incorporate vitamin C into our diet? And most importantly what are the scientifically proven health benefits of vitamin C?

Read on to find out all the answers.

What is Vitamin C?

We have known for years that for a healthy and happy body we need to incorporate a well-balanced diet. A diet that’s filled with essential nutrients and vitamins. One such vitamin is Vitamin C. The tricky part is, that although our body desperately needs vitamin C for its sustenance, it does not create it on its own. This is what makes vitamin C a very important part of our diet. Also known as L-ascorbic acid, vitamin C is a water-soluble antioxidant and an essential micronutrient for the human body. Since we cannot produce vitamin C, it can be incorporated through dietary sources, primarily through citrus fruits and vegetables.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) states that an adult woman needs about 75 milligrams of vitamin C per day, while an adult man requires about 90 milligrams. But, what does vitamin C actually do?

Vitamin C's role in the body

As you incorporate vitamin C into your regimen it works to boost immunity, and serves as an essential source of antioxidants, along with that it works to accelerate the natural collagen synthesis. In fact, it has been scientifically proven that vitamin C helps in dealing with several health conditions while boosting overall health. This includes cancer, cardiovascular disease, and ocular diseases. Along with that, it assists in blood sugar management, natural immune function, cognitive health, and most importantly skin health.

Cancer

A number of researchers have proven that vitamin C serves as a protective agent against cancer. In fact, it even serves as an essential supplement for cancer patients. Apart from improving the overall well-being, it works to reduce pain, and significantly increase survival rates in cancer patients.

Cardiovascular disease

When it comes to cardiovascular diseases, it has been proven that the deficiency of vitamin C can lead to a more increased risk of cardiovascular diseases. Vitamin C supplementation can improve the overall endothelial function along with blood pressure levels; these two levels imply a person’s cardiovascular health.

Ocular diseases

When it comes to the loss of visual acuity or ocular diseases, vitamin C may work to slow down its progression. Apart from advanced age-related macular degeneration, proper intake of Vitamin C can also prevent eye-related ailments like cataracts and diabetic retinopathy.

Immune function

Vitamin C has always been a hyped-up ingredient when it comes to boosting immunity and rightly so. Proper intake of vitamin C can sustain healthy cellular functions of the natural as well as adaptive immune systems. It is evident that a lack of vitamin C makes the human body more prone to infections including the common cold. Therefore, vitamin C supplements can help in the prevention as well as treatment of upper respiratory infections. In fact, ongoing research also suggests that Vitamin C supplements can reduce the duration of the common cold in both children and adults.

Cognitive health

Researchers have proven that people with impaired cognitive health have comparatively lower vitamin C levels. In fact, it is also established that proper intake of vitamin C can improve the functioning of the nervous system. Plus, it is known to strengthen neurotransmission which improves memory, learning processes, and movement. Ongoing research also suggests that proper consumption of vitamin C can remarkably reduce the incidence of Alzheimer’s disease.

Blood sugar management

A balanced vitamin C supplementation is known to improve the blood sugar levels in people with diabetes. Studies have proven that reduced levels of blood glucose are closely associated with vitamin C supplementation in individuals with type 2 diabetes.

Skin health

Apart from all the health benefits, vitamin C is proven to deliver a healthy dewy glow if consumed adequately. The incorporation of vitamin C in the diet as well as in the skincare routine can accelerate the process of natural collagen formation while neutralizing any skin-harming free radicals. Vitamin C even decreases the production of natural melanin, which assists in delivering brighter and younger-looking skin. Not just that, it prevents skin diseases like melasma and even reduces visible signs of aging which include, hyperpigmentation, age spots, wrinkles, and even fine lines.

7 Scientifically proven benefits of Vitamin C

With better immunity, it reduces the risk of chronic and acute diseases

Facilitates better management of high blood pressure.

Lower the risk of heart diseases and cancer.

Helps in the management of blood uric acid levels and prevents any gout attacks.

Aids in the prevention of iron deficiency

Prevents any skin diseases and delivers healthier and brighter skin.

Protects from any age-related memory and thinking ailments.

With better immunity, it reduces the risk of chronic and acute diseases.

Vitamin C works to strengthen the body’s natural defenses and antioxidant levels thereby boosting immunity.

A better immune system works better to fight against free radicals which leads to the prevention of both chronic (heart diseases) and acute (common cold) diseases. Vitamin C also boosts the body’s power to fight any signs of inflammation.

Facilitates better management of blood pressure.

With a balanced intake of vitamin C-rich, food one can also ensure better management of blood pressure. It helps in preventing high blood pressure thereby reducing the risk of heart diseases and death.

Lower the risk of heart diseases and cancer.

Heart diseases and cancer are the leading causes of death around the world. Believe it or not, prevention of these chronic diseases starts by incorporating a healthy vitamin-filled diet. A vitamin C-rich diet helps in the management of blood pressure, and cholesterol levels which lowers the risk of heart diseases and even cancer.

Helps in the management of blood uric acid levels and prevents any gout attacks.

A healthy vitamin C-rich diet can help in the management of uric acid levels and eliminate the risk of gout which is a type of arthritis. Excessive uric acid in the blood leads to the symptoms of gout. However, an ongoing study states that a regular intake of vitamin C reduces the amounts of uric acid in the blood which leads to protection against any gout attacks.

Aids in the prevention of iron deficiency.

Iron facilitates the production of red blood cells in the body. Along with that, it helps in the transportation of oxygen throughout the body. Vitamin C however, functions to improve the absorption of iron from our diet. Therefore, a balanced intake of vitamin C leads to the prevention of anemia and iron deficiency.

Prevents any skin diseases and delivers healthier and brighter skin.

Vitamin C has been one of the buzzing ingredients in the skincare world. However, it is important to note that incorporating a vitamin C-filled diet is far more effective than topically applying it. Vitamin C is known to boost natural collagen synthesis and reduce the production of melanin which delivers happy, healthy, and youthful-looking skin. Plus, it also promotes quicker wound healing as well.

Protects from any age-related memory and thinking ailments.

Vitamin C is a strong antioxidant that is known to prevent severe cognitive ailments like dementia. In fact, a healthy dose of vitamin C may lead to a better ability to think and remember.

Sources of Vitamin C

Regular intake of vitamin C can help in the maintenance of health while boosting immunity. However, the real question is how to add a healthy dose of vitamin C into your daily diet? There are a variety of whole food sources of vitamin C. However, if the daily consumption through dietary sources is inadequate, vitamin C supplementation can be considered. If you have been trying to add more of this vitamin C to your daily diet, it is imperative that you understand that heat destroys vitamin C. Therefore, you must consume raw or steamed vitamin C-rich food in order to make the most of it.

Natural sources of Vitamin C

A Vitamin C-rich diet should include food items like citrus fruits (lemons, oranges, tomatoes, etc.), strawberries, and Brussels sprouts. Not just that vitamin C is found abundantly in several fruits and vegetables, like bell peppers, broccoli, cantaloupe, grapefruit, and kiwifruit. Other amazing sources of vitamin C are dark leafy greens, mangoes, pineapples, raspberries, winter squash, blueberries, papaya, watermelon, cabbage, cauliflower, and red peppers.

Vitamin C supplements

Although vitamin C is found in a number of natural fruits and vegetables, however, if your daily consumption through dietary sources cannot fulfill your vitamin C requirement, you must consider adding supplements. Vitamin C supplements are easily available in the market as both single nutrient supplements and combination supplements. They can be incorporated in the form of tablets, capsules, chewable tablets, gummies, dissolving tablets, and powders. It should be noted that any vitamin C supplement should be incorporated into the diet only after consulting a medical professional.

How to add a healthy dose of vitamin C into your daily diet?

Although the most effective way of adding vitamin C into the daily diet is adding raw Vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables into the routine. However, there are several other ways you can add vitamin C into your diet, here is a list,

Add a glass of freshly squeezed orange juice to your routine.

Plan healthy quick snacks by keeping ready-to-eat cut-up fruits and veggies.

Add pureed or grated fruits and veggies in recipes and soups.

Make frozen summer treats by freezing fruit slices.

Incorporate tomatoes, dark lettuce, and cabbage or broccoli slaw in your salads, sandwiches, and wraps.

Devour vitamin C-rich veggies in the form of dips, and salsas.

Include fresh berries into your routine. Add them to regular dishes like cereal, salads, pancakes, cereal, and muffins.

Add dried fruits and nuts into your daily routine.

How do I know if I have a Vitamin C deficiency?

Individuals with a serious vitamin C deficiency have weak immune health, they are prone to infections. Lack of vitamin C may also result in skin issues, weekend blood vessels, and bones. When individuals have insufficient vitamin C intake for more than 8 weeks it may result in scurvy. Scurvy is a clinical case of vitamin C deficiency that is characterized by symptoms like swollen gums, slow wound healing, hemorrhage, and hyperkeratosis which is also known as skin thickening. There are a few factors that increase the risk of vitamin C deficiency which include, age, alcoholism, smoking cancer, renal diseases, excessive intake of aspirin, oral contraceptives, liver transplant, diabetes, and asthma.

What Happens If I Take Too Much Vitamin C?

There are no serious adverse consequences of natural vitamin C intake which includes fruits and vegetables. However, if you have been taking supplements the tolerable upper limit is approximately 2 grams per day. It must be noted that if you have been taking vitamin C supplements intravenously, excessive intake can lead to flushing, severe headaches, nausea, and even dizziness. Oral vitamin C supplementation when not in moderation may also lead to gastrointestinal distress, like diarrhea or abdominal cramps.

The bottom line is vitamin C is an incredibly essential vitamin that is not naturally produced by the body which means incorporating vitamin C-rich food is indisputable. Right from improving immunity to delivering dewy-looking skin, this essential nutrient has a number of health benefits. It is important to note, that vitamin C-rich foods are the most effective when consumed without heating. If you do not have a deficiency of vitamin C or a severe health condition, you must include natural sources of vitamin C in your routine to avoid any side effects. It is important to contact your healthcare provider before adding any vitamin C supplements into your routine that is because the right dosage for anyone depends on a number of factors. This includes age, existing medical conditions, and interactions with existing medications.

