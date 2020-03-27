Vitamin C: Dr Manoj Sharma tells us about its importance and its supplements

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Dr. Manoj Sharma opened up about Vitamin C, its supplements and how important it is now during coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus aka COVID-19 outbreak has affected the whole world in unprecedented ways. To flatten the curve of its spread, it is important to adhere to the preventive measures recommended by the Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organisation. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a strong immune system is important than ever. That's why doctors and health organizations are recommending to boost the immune system. And make it stronger, one should include nutrient-packed foods. A few days ago, we had compiled a list of immunity-boosting foods, drinks, soups and smoothies among others.

Of late, many reports of how vitamin C is important for the immune system, especially now, are doing rounds on the internet. In order to weaponize IS, one should indeed include vitamin C rich foods daily. Do you too have doubts regarding Vitamin C? About the recommended dosage and its supplements? Then read on. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Dr. Manoj Sharma, MBBS, DNB – General Medicine, Medeor Hospital Qutab, New Delhi, opened up about Vitamin C, its supplements and how important it is now during coronavirus pandemic?

1. How important is Vitamin C in a daily diet?

These are important micronutrients a body needs for basic functions, natural anti-oxidant they help in repairing tissues and reduce inflammation damage. It is proved that a person with a higher intake of vitamin c heals faster. They lower cholesterol levels as well and play a vital role in immunity building. A natural way of consuming is always better, take an orange a day or includes lemons in diet, every citrus fruit is high in Vitamin C. Also, it helps in strengthening the immunity of a body along with protecting it from the natural damage occurring in the body.

2. What is the recommended dosage of Vitamin C?

Adults must consume a minimum of 70-100 mg of Vitamin C. Whereas, the requirement for women is usually more than men and the need for it further accelerates during pregnancy or breastfeeding.

3. Are supplements of Vitamin C good? If yes, how often one should have them?

As they are water-soluble vitamins, it is highly unlikely for them to cause a problem. While on the other hand, Vitamins like A, D, and K are fat-soluble. However, an organic manner of consuming vitamin c or any vitamins is always better, than choosing artificial ways of consuming it. Though the consumption of supplements would cause no toxicity. The minimum bar for the consumption of Vitamin C lies between 70-100 while there is no limitation for the maximum consumption. You can have as much Vitamin C as you want that won’t affect your body at all. Though, it’s suggested not to take it in excess as it won’t help also.

4. What is the best time to have Vitamin C supplements and foods?

They are required by the body to function properly and efficiently, there’s no best time to consume it. The body will retain it the same way, though you must include some sources in everyday routine. The best way to consume it is in a raw manner than cooked as heat and cooking in water can sabotage some of the vitamins.

5. Importance of Vitamin C now amid the coronavirus pandemic?

As per my understanding, there’s no study that proves that vitamin C helps to fight the virus or annihilate it. However, it is undeniable that Vitamin C helps in building immunity and plays an important role in healing the body as well, so one must include some part of it in everyday diet.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More