Is Vitamin C healthy for hypertension? Here’s everything you need to know

Hypertension or high blood pressure is a common health problem. Vitamin C is touted as one of the nutrients important for people with hypertension. Read on to know if it is healthy for you.

Hypertension or high blood pressure is a common health issue that affects millions of people across the world. It is known as a silent killer as the symptoms of the disease can easily be missed. If left unnoticed, the high force of blood against the artery walls can damage blood vessels and lead to cardiovascular diseases. However, it can be managed with the right diet and changing other lifestyle habits.

It is believed that a person dealing with high blood pressure should consume vitamin-C rich foods. It is touted as one of the most effective nutrients and may help alleviate the symptoms of the disease. We talked to Priyanka Agarwal, Department of Dietetics & Nutrition, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali and Max Multi Speciality Centre, Noida about the benefits of vitamin C for hypertension.

Read on know how beneficial vitamin C is for high blood pressure.

Vitamin C for hypertension

“The daily recommended dose of vitamin C should be around 75-90 mg/day for an adult. According to a study published in 2012 by John Hopkins University, 500 mg/day can help reduce high blood pressure,” said Nutritionist Priyanka Agarwal.

“Vitamin C alone cannot help you reduce hypertension as there are limited studies on the subject. However, vitamin C is a rich source of antioxidants, which can help alleviate the symptoms of high blood pressure if accompanied by a balanced diet and physical activity.”

Green pepper, red pepper, kiwi, tomato juice, orange juice, guavas, parsley, kale, spinach, broccoli, brussels sprouts, lemons, papaya, strawberries, lychees are some of the foods rich in vitamin C.

Lifestyle changes that might help

She recommends following the DASH diet, which is “a dietary approach to hypertension.” DASH stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension. It consists of fruits, vegetables and low-fat dairy foods. Include more whole-grain foods, lean protein, fibre-rich foods, complex carbohydrates, and cut back on sodium, sweets, sugary drinks and red meats. Some other lifestyle changes that might help include:

- 40 minutes of brisk walking every day for a person suffering from hypertension.

- Overweight people have a higher chance of developing hypertension, so they should try to lose weight to alleviate the symptoms of the disease.

- Meditation along with exercise might help with blood pressure.

- Yoga can also help if performed under the supervision of an expert.

