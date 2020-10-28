Vitamin D and its benefits; How sunlight is an important source of energy for your body

Not many of us realise this but vitamin D has been the ultimate source of energy for our body and we tend to neglect this fact often. We are here to tell you about Vitamin D and its benefits for the human body.

Sunlight is the most efficient source of energy that gives you energy and boosts your mood instantly. It is the centrifugal source of power that the human body needs every day. Also known as the sunshine vitamin, vitamin D has multiple benefits that play a vital role in keeping our body healthy. One of the most important benefits being it is necessary for bone growth and bone remodelling and lack of vitamin D can lead to brittle bones.

From mental health benefits to physical and internal benefits, here’s why you need to get out more in the sunlight to get your daily dose of sunshine.

1. Strengthens your bones

It is known for strengthening your bones and giving the powers to rebuild as vitamin D absorbs calcium in your gut which gives space for mineralisation in your bones. The calcium needs vitamin D to do its job and both can prevent bones from becoming brittle.

2. Build your immune system

Vitamin D also helps build immunity and it helps fight diseases. It kills certain bacterias and infections in your body. People who are deficient of vitamin D also can take vitamin D supplements to help fight diseases and build your immunity.

3. Reduces the risk of cancer

Vitamin D supplements have reduced the risk of Cancer and helped in improving Cancer results. Places where exposures of sunlight levels are high, cancer patients have recovered and death rate is relatively low.

4. Reduces depression and anxiety

As soon as you step out in the sun it brightens up your mood and gives you the energy you have been lacking. Getting vitamin D helps in fighting depression and lowers the symptoms.

5. Boosts weight loss

You can consider adding vitamin D supplements to your diet if you want to lose weight or try working out in the morning during sunrise.

