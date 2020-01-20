Vitamin F: 5 Major health benefits and natural sources of this essential nutrient

What is Vitamin F and what are the major health benefits of this nutrient? Read on to know in detail about it including sources and symptoms of deficiency of it as well.

If you are wondering what is Vitamin F then let me tell that you that it a blend of good fats and the majority of which is linoleic acid or omega-6.1. They are dubbed as "essential" because our bodies can't produce them on their own and we have to rely on food items and supplements. If you are curious and want to know more about this nutrient then read on.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mr. Luke Coutinho, Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine, Holistic Nutrition & Founder - Purenutrition.me talked about Vitamin F. He said, "Vitamin F is actually good fats, that help grease your muscles and bones to work reduce wear and tear, as well as improves and locks-in the moisture in your skin. He added, "No matter how much you try to avoid fats, your body does need it to survive. However, saturated fats are harmful, hence, opting for vitamin F helps maintain the fat levels in your body, with a minimal rise in calories and maximum benefits."

"Vitamin F or Omega 6 has numerous benefits and is often consumed by those who suffer from skin diseases and dull or dry skin, people who are at the risk of heart diseases, diabetics, and those who want to boost their immunity."

Here are Vitamin F benefits:

1. Structuring your cells

Luke said, "Your body’s cells, especially, the outer layer needs structure as well as flexibility. LA provides this to the cells and keeps them healthy for a long time."

2. Fights heart diseases and Diabetes

He said, "With a reduction in blood pressure and reduced calories, vitamin F helps reduce the risk of heart diseases. Additionally, it also helps lower blood sugar and manages insulin sensitivity, thus preventing type 2 diabetes." As per research which was conducted by Harvard School of Health in 2017, concluded that consuming foods rich linoleic acid helps to lower the risk of heart disease.

3. Lowers bad cholesterol and blood pressure

As per another study, people who consumed foodstuff rich in vitamin F showed lower blood pressure than other participants. It also helps to reduce bad or LDL cholesterol.

4.Promotes good skin

Luke said, "Vitamin F hydrates the skin and helps retain the moisture, combating dry skin. It also reduces inflammation and as a result helps fight allergies, skin infections, and acne." As per a 2002 study, people with acne who used a solution of linoleic acid on their skin had better skin after the study in comparison to other participants who were using a placebo.

5. Essential for vital body functions

Luke revealed, "Vitamin F helps in making signaling compounds. This means that it creates compounds that regulate blood clotting, maintain blood pressure, and boost immune system responses."

Sources

Speaking of natural sources of Vitamin F, flaxseed, pumpkin and hemp, walnuts, almonds, and other seeds and nut oils are one of the best sources. Aside from these, fish such as salmon,, mackerel, sardines and tuna. Coming to fruits and vegetables, avocados, soybeans and tofu among others. Canola, corn, olive, peanut, safflower, soybean or sunflower oil are also good sources of Vitamin F.

Deficiency

If you are experiencing dry skin and hair, and poor wound healing, then you may be having inadequate levels of Vitamin F.

How much vitamin F one needs on a daily basis?

As per UK experts, at least 1% of linoleic acid should be part of daily calorie intake, while the European Food Safety Authority recommends 4%.

