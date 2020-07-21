Vitamin Infusion Therapy: All you need to know about this technique for better health and glowy skin

Are you planning to get a vitamin or nutrient infusion therapy for better health and skin? Then read on as celebrity dermat Apratim Goel has shared all the vital details.

You must have heard about the popular vitamin infusion therapy which is also known as hydration therapy. Many celebs including Rihanna, Adele, Chrissy Teigen, Kendall Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian among others have opted for the same for better health and glowing skin. For the unversed, in the therapy, vitamins (as per your body requirements) are administered intravenously. It is known for helping with multiple lifestyle issues such as dull and pigmented skin, exhaustion, minerals and nutrient deficiency and it helps those who have chronic fatigue syndrome among others.

Talking about how helpful they are for the skin, infusions helps to moisturize and repair damaged skin, stimulate the production of fresh cells and helps to fight illness or infection in the skin. It may also fight the negative effects of pollution. Why IV? For the unversed, IV drip gets us fast results and most effective way to deliver nutrients directly to where the body needs them. One of the common nutrient fusion is the glutathione drip aka gluta shots. Glutathione is considered the mother of all antioxidants and helps to get shiny skin. And that's why it is very popular among celebs and models.

We ask Celebrity Dermatologist and Director of Cutis Skin Studio Dr. Apratim Goel to share more information on Vitamin infusion which is also known as Myer’s Cocktail (after creator Dr. John Myers).

Dr.Goel said, "The current COVID 19 situation has made us all aware of how important it is to build our immunity and keep our bodies healthy. Our immunities are built over time (months to years) and cannot change by suddenly popping pills for a few days. Our immunity is classified into innate immunity and acquired immunity. Innate immunity is developed over years depending on our environmental exposures, our diet, and lifestyle, whereas acquired immunity is when the body makes specific antibodies to the organism entering our bodies."

"Nutritional supplements are an integral part of keeping our bodies healthy and immunologically strong, especially in today's times, where our food is processed and an environment full of pollution and stress. Now there is 2 way of taking these supplements – one is orally in the form of capsules, the other intravenously. The latter is a method that gives rapid access to the supplements into the body and hence more efficacy and faster results."

"These supplements include Vit B complex, Vit C, calcium, micronutrients like zinc, copper, selenium, magnesium, vitamin D as required. To counter the effect of free radicals, we also require supplementation of antioxidants like vitamin C, glutathione, N-acetyl cysteine."

She added, "We all know very well what goes in, shows on the outside too. When your body is well-nourished, it shows the results on your skin too, especially when taken along with these super antioxidants. Dermatologists have been giving these supplements much before COVID-19 ever came into the picture and hence it's great to take these supplements from your dermatologist who does Infusion therapies."

Some of the common infusion therapies include:

1. Glutathione – detoxification, improves immunity, skin brightening, hair strengthening, reduces damage in liver problems.

2. N-acetyl cysteine – boosts the production of glutathione in the body.

3. Vitamin C –immunity booster, energy booster, flushing effect, improves skin color.

4. Vitamin D3 – kickstarts your body's metabolism, improves immunity, improves skin health, healthy bones, reduces the risk of flu, proper absorption of minerals, helps in losing weight, helps in reducing depression.

5. Micronutrients – builds immunity, breaks down toxins, builds proteins, heals wounds.

6. B complex – improves skin and hair, improves immunity, enhances mood, increases energy, enhances memory.

Who can do it?

She said the same may not be for everyone. A few preliminary tests are required to make sure you are good to go for the infusion. Also, the therapy needs to be done in a safe and sterile atmosphere under medical supervision only.

She concluded the interview by saying, "The foundation of a long-lasting healthy body is to take care of your self and to provide your body with optimum nutrition. You can achieve this under a doctor's care in a relaxed and safe environment without being scared or overwhelmed that it is an IV treatment as it is a safe procedure. The procedure takes 30 to 45 mins. Your doctor may advise you for a body check-up before starting the treatment."

