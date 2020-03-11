Vitamin K: 20 best vegetarian and non vegetarian sources of this nutrient

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

You must have heard or know how important vitamins are for our day to day functioning of the body and overall health. If you are deficient when it comes to vitamins then are body will send out signals so that we can replenish them again. There are several vitamins A, C, B, C, D and E among others and all have them have vital roles to play. Today we are talking about Vitamin K which is another very important nutrient of the body. It plays a big role in the development and maintenance of heart and bone health. It also plays a vital role in blood clotting and in preventing excessive bleeding. If you are Vitamin K deficient, which is quite rare, then you may develop heart diseases and weak bones among others.

Today we have compiled a list of food items that are rich in this vitamin. It includes the best five sources from each major food group. For the unversed, Vitamin K refers to a group of fat-soluble vitamin. It comprises two groups: vitamin K1 (phylloquinone) and vitamin K2 (menaquinone). Vitamin K1 can be found in plant-sourced foods, especially dark and leafy green vegetables. Vitamin K2 can only be found in animal-sourced foods among others.

Here is the list of the 20 foods that are high in Vitamin K:

Vegetable sources of Vitamin K

Spinach

Broccoli

Green beans

Green peas

Cabbage

Fruits

Prunes

Kiwi

avocados

Blueberries

Pomegranates

Nuts

Cashews

Hazelnuts

Pine nuts

Pecans

Walnuts

Non-vegetarian sources of Vitamin K

Chicken

bacon

pork liver or chops

Beef Liver

Aside from these above-mentioned food items, one can also include dairy products such as cheese, egg yolk, whole milk, cream and butter among others are also good sources of vitamin K.

For ideal health and development of bones, cognitive health and heart health one should include daily recommended dosage of vitamin K on a daily basis. Having a balanced and colourful diet will make sure that you don't suffer from any deficiency.

