Walnut For Weight Loss: Here's why you should add it in the diet to lose extra kilos

Walnut For Weight Loss: Nutrients present in this nut aids weight watchers to lose extra kilos. Read on to know more.

How to lose weight is one of the most searched topics on Google as many people, especially now, during coronavirus pandemic have gained few kilos as locked down has restricted our movements and gymming. And many people have been sharing how being locked down has also made them prone to unwanted snacking. Instead of munching on packaged foods, one should include dried fruits and nuts as they are not only healthy but also prevents weight gain. Having said that, today we are talking about a nut which is beneficial for weight watchers.

Walnuts are a nutrient-packed nut and can help you to lose extra kilos. Speaking of its nutrition profile, the same boasts of several nutrients such as omega 3 fatty acids, magnesium, copper, vitamins A and D among others. The high levels of monounsaturated fats aka MUFAs and polyunsaturated fats aka PUFAs and other nutrients has several health benefits such as reduces inflammation, reduces the chances of heart diseases, controls diabetes and delays ageing and of course weight management. So, if you are watching your waistline then aside from a healthy balanced diet and physical activity, the inclusion of walnuts will only help you further to achieve your weight loss goal.

Read on to find how walnuts aids in weight loss

Alpha-linolenic acid, or ALA (a form of omega-3 fatty acids) which are found in walnuts prompts our body to burn fat.

As per one of the studies, PUFAs found in walnuts can lower the level of a hormone called ghrelin, which signals our body to feel hungry.

As per some reports, walnuts can stimulate the right insula in the brain. This region regulates food cravings and appetite.

The consumption of walnuts also leads to the production of a hormone called peptide YY (PYY) that increases satiety.

Did you inflammation and poor gut health can lead to weight gain and towards weight loss in some? Eating walnuts can fight inflammation and improve metabolism, thereby leading to weight loss.

Contrary to the belief that walnuts lead to weight gain, the healthy calories in walnuts will only help you. However, make sure to eat them in moderation.

Eat a handful of walnuts and drink a glass of water after half an hour, you will feel longer and the same will keep away from extra calories. You will also not have unwanted cravings post that.

NOTE: The above article is for informative purposes and should not be substituted for medical advice. Consult your physician before making changes in the diet.

