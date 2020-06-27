  1. Home
Walnuts for Heart health: Know how much you should consume to keep heart diseases at bay

Walnuts are highly nutritious and great for your heart. Dr Bharathi NR, HOD Dietetics, Columbia Asia Hospital shared how much you should eat to protect yourself from heart diseases.
11729 reads Mumbai Updated: June 27, 2020 10:28 am
walnuts,Health & Fitness,nuts,heart healthWalnuts for Heart health: Know how much you should consume to keep heart diseases at bay
Heart diseases are one of the leading causes of mortality in the world. A healthy heart means a healthy body, which is why it is important to take good care of your heart. The heart pumps blood throughout the body via the circulatory system, supplying oxygen and other nutrients to different parts of the body. It also helps remove waste. What you eat might affect your heart health. Some foods like walnuts are great for your heart. 

“Walnuts are rich in plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, sterols and fat. They are also rich in linolenic acid, which helps keep your cholesterol levels in check. Healthy cholesterol levels help maintain blood pressure, thereby reducing the risk of developing heart disease,” explains Dr Bharathi NR, HOD Dietetics, Columbia Asia Hospital, Sarjapur Road. “Eating walnuts will especially help vegetarians meet omega-3 and 6 fatty acids requirements,” she added. 

Health benefits of walnuts 

“Walnuts are extremely healthy as they are rich in several nutrients including, healthy fats, fibre, vitamin E and minerals,” she said. Consuming walnuts can help manage type 2 diabetes, reduce inflammation, lower cholesterol and blood pressure levels, thereby reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. 

How much should you consume? 

Walnuts are highly nutritious but these nuts should be consumed in moderation as it is also rich in calories. “Excess consumption can lead to health issues. 1 gram of fat is equal to 9 calories, that means eating too much can increase your calorie intake, which can be a problem for your health.” 

The dosage depends on your clinical and biomedical condition. “Malnourished people can eat 10-12 halves, whereas, healthy individuals can consume 6-7 halves. Obese people should not consume more than 5 per day,” Dr Bharati recommended. 

People who suffer from heart disease can consume “2-4 halves.” A person suffering from cardiovascular disease “is allowed to have 30 grams of fat per day in which you can include nuts as well.” 

However, you should check for allergies before including walnuts in your diet.

