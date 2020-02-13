Want to get a ripped body like a superhero? Follow Thor star Chris Hemsworth's diet and workout regime

Chris Hemsworth workout and diet regime: The Thor actor works very hard and follow a strict diet to maintain that perfect physique.

Chris Hemsworth's envy-inducing body is what many men desire. But do you know much hard work goes behind to achieve and maintain that hot and ripped body? Let me tell you that his workout and diet regime is not for faint-hearted. However, if you too are motivated to get a chiselled body like him or at least want to be just aware of it then read on as we have compiled his diet and workout deets.

Chris Hemsworth Diet:

In an interview Men's Health, Sergio Perera, a chef that Hemsworth regularly works with revealed what the actor usually eats daily. As per Perera, Chris does not have a particular preference, however, he makes sure to include wholesome and nutrient-rich foods which are fresh and bright. He hardly eats processed and boxed foods. For the unversed, Hemsworth went all vegan when filming Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity Wars. Isn't that super inspiring? When it comes to supplements, he includes high-quality protein powders, green supplements and vitamins among others.

For breakfast

He eats organic eggs, yoghurt, oats, green smoothie, low GI fruits among others.

For Lunch

He prefers chicken, beef, lamb and pork, greens, veggies, legumes and fish among others.

For dinner

Any kind of white fish as they are easier to digest.

For Snacks

He includes nuts and seeds, homemade energy/protein bars and yoghurt among others.

Perera also revealed how aside from nutritious diet and water, one needs an ample amount of rest and recovery, to get a body like Thor.

Chris Hemsworth Workout

Chris Hemsworth body has been varying as he works out as per his next movie's requirement, however, he is naturally muscular and workout on a daily basis. As per his personal trainer and friend, Luke Zocchi with the same magazine revealed that Hemsworth swears by 2 training methods i.e. HIIT and HIRT. His workout mostly consists of traditional bodybuilding and functional training, however, he also incorporates kickboxing in his training as well.

Speaking of some HIRT and HIIT exercsies, the actor does, Burpee Curl to Press, Walking Planks, Dumbbell Renegade Row and Press-Up, Dumbbell Bent-over Rear Flys and Dumbbell Hammer Curl and Reverse Lunge among others.

He also does the following exercises as well: One arm snatch, Kettlebell halo, kettlebell row, kettlebell pushup, clean and jerk, bent-over row, side plank and cross climber among others.

Read More