Want to get in shape post your pregnancy? Here are the things to avoid

We understand that post-pregnancy is a tough time when you have to shed those extra kilos. And this is where most of the new moms panic and start rushing. But they have to understand that rushing and overdoing are not going to work. They have to be patient and realistic with the process. Set the right goals for your weight loss. Above all, it is highly recommended to consult a nutritionist and a gym trainer to maintain a proper diet and workout plan. But before doing anything talk to your gynaecologist and ask if your body is ready for it. Check out the list of things you should not do during your diet.

Don't rush for weight loss

We often forget that it took 9 months to get that post-pregnancy body. So, it will take enough time to get reversed. Don't get panicked and don't rush for weight loss. It will start to shed the fats as it gained for a long period. In the meantime, you can maintain a strict routine for doing yoga and exercises regularly. Generally, we know that breastfeeding sheds a lot of weight but that doesn't indicate towards increasing your calorie intake. It can even help you gain more weight. So, maintain a strict diet plan rich in calcium and be patient.

Stop dreaming

You might have been inspired a lot seeing Kareena Kapoor Khan's gym pictures post her pregnancy. Set goals according to your body needs. It's your body, so diet and workout plan should be set in which you would be comfortable enough.

Don't stop eating at all

If you are thinking to stop eating to burn calories fast, then this is not going to help you. This will slow down your metabolism making it more difficult to lose fat. And never opt for crash dieting as it can increase your cravings. Instead, try for a balanced diet, which includes eating at regular intervals and doing proper exercises according to your body, etc.

Don't go with fads and gimmicks

Fads and gimmicks are not good ideas as you know their disadvantages. Starving, having a juice-based diet, eliminating carbs have side-effects which can lead to serious medical conditions as well. So, consult a nutritionist and get a proper and balanced diet chart and do regular exercises. These two are the only mantra for a long-term result.

Never opt for fat-free

Most of us know that fat-free foods are calorie-free, which is the most common mistake we do. And packaged foods are not a good idea as they contain a lot of carbohydrates and sugars being high in calories. Also, the added preservatives in them make the situation even worse. Instead, any fruit, eaten as a snack is better than having those packaged fruit juices.