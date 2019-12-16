Want to have glowing skin like Katrina Kaif? Check out THESE beauty tips to get it

We often get confused with our beauty routine and don’t know what to follow and what not to follow. Read below to know about Katrina Kaif’s beauty tips to have glowing skin like her.

Katrina Kaif is one of the most gorgeous actresses of Bollywood with a radiant, smooth and glowing skin. She looks absolutely glamourous with flawless skin with or without any makeup. Bollywood celebs hardly get any time for themselves due to their packed schedule. Still, Kat manages to take care of her skin and follow a proper regime for it.

Check out Katrina Kaif ’s beauty tips below:

1. Proper moisturisation

The prime reason of her radiant skin is proper moisturisation to protect it from dryness. She never does her makeup without proper moisturisation. Before hitting the bed, Katrina always removes her makeup properly.

2. Katrina’s diet plan

Ek Tha Tiger actress follows a strict diet plan consisting of macrobiotic diet, which is based on the idea about food types drawn from Zen Buddhism. This diet plan helps to balance the ‘yin’ and ‘yang’ elements of food and cookware. Apart from that, the actress likes to have boiled vegetables, fresh fruits and food items rich in fibre. She does not eat any carbohydrates.

3. Being hydrated is the key

Kaif never forgets to keep herself hydrated by having at least 7-9 glasses of water along with green tea every day. Water helps to remove toxins from our body and skin.

4. Her secret food supplements

Acai berries and wheat grass powder are the two main ingredients, which Kat would never compromise with. She generally takes food supplements which include these two things. Acai berry is rich in vitamins A, C, B and E and protects skin from ageing. It can also revive the skin cells from any damage by restoring moisturisation. Wheat grass with its detoxifying abilities can treat any skin ailments like rashes and acne.

5. Katrina Kaif's Makeup tips

Katrina doesn’t like to have too much of makeup and also stays away from foundation as much as possible. She always carries a lip balm and sunscreen with her to protect her skin from the harshness of sun rays, dirt and dust. Before hitting the bed, Katrina always removes her makeup properly.

6. Katrina Kaif's Hair care tips

As she has to do a lot of blow-drying, straightening and colouring of her hair, she never skips deep conditioning. And before having her hair styled, she makes sure that her hair has had proper heat protectants and serums.

Read More