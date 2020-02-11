Want to keep your tummy content? Check out THIS easy anti inflammatory recipe for having a happy gut

A happy gut can reduce inflammation in the body. So, check out an easy anti-inflammatory recipe for a happy gut. So, check out an easy anti-inflammatory recipe for a happy gut.

A happy gut can reduce inflammation in the body. So, check out an easy anti-inflammatory recipe for a happy gut. Chronic inflammation if not treated in time may lead to serious health issues and other problems. But we can control our gut by increasing the intake of whole foods that are highly rich in nutrients. They can reduce inflammation in the stomach. So, here we present a tasty anti-inflammatory recipe that can take care of your gut combating inflammation in the body. Check out the easy anti-inflammatory recipe below.

Recipe for making Spaghetti squash with avocado basil dressing:

Ingredients needed for the recipe-

One Spaghetti squash.

One cooked chicken breast.

One cup of grape tomato.

One bundle of asparagus.

One tsp of sea salt.

One tbsp olive oil.

Ingredients for making the sauce-

2 Avocados

2 Tbsp of extra virgin olive oil/ 1/4 cup olive oil separately

One garlic clove.

How to make it

Step 1- First pre-heat the oven on 191-degree Centigrade.

Step 2- Now slice the spaghetti squash into two portions and take out all the seeds from it. Then, add some olive oil and sea salt to it and keep it aside.

Step 3- Put the sliced spaghetti squash in the oven for 45-60 minutes. You can put it for more time until the skin can be peeled easily.

Step 4- In the meantime, steam and chop the asparagus, cut the chicken breast and slice the grape tomato into two pieces.

Step 5- Then, take the avocado and 1/4 cup of olive oil in a blender and blend it well. Now add basil leaves, sea salt, garlic and again the remaining olive oil to the blended mixture. Mix them all well again. The sauce is ready!

Step 6- The spaghetti squash should be done now. Take this out of the oven and add the asparagus, chicken, grape tomato, and one tbsp of olive oil to it with a pinch of sea salt.

Step 7- Spread the sauce on all over the dish before serving.

Read More