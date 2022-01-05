Want to lose your holiday weight? 5 Teas that will help with weight management & aid weight loss

There is no magic bullet when it comes to weight loss, but drinking tea may help support you on your weight loss journey. Drinking tea is associated with all sorts of health benefits, including a lower risk of heart disease and diabetes. And as part of a well-rounded diet, tea may also help you lose body fat and maintain a healthy weight. Here are 5 types of teas that will promote weight loss.

Green Tea

Green tea may help increase fat oxidation, meaning it helps turn fat into energy, which can help promote weight loss. This is because green tea is packed with antioxidants called catechins, including one known as epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which has been shown to increase fat burning, particularly during exercise.

Oolong Tea

Like green tea, oolong tea is thought to enhance weight loss by improving the way your body metabolises fat. Oolong tea has a fruity or floral taste, and because of its caffeine content, is best consumed earlier in the day.

Black Tea

Like green tea and white tea, black tea is also made from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant, which contains antioxidant properties. And like green tea, the polyphenols present in black tea may help promote weight loss by reducing calorie intake and stimulating fat breakdown.

White Tea

Research indicates that white tea has similar antioxidants to green tea, which may promote weight loss by boosting fat burning. White tea extract solution contains polyphenols that help increase the breakdown of fat cells.

Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus tea is a type of herbal tea made from the flowering hibiscus plant. More research is needed to determine how effective it is for weight loss, but some studies indicate hibiscus tea may protect against obesity. Hibiscus tea is an herbal tea that does not contain caffeine, so it can be enjoyed at any time of the day.

