Want to relieve stress in 5 minutes? Follow THIS Japanese technique

Feeling stressed amid this Coronavirus led lockdown? Follow the Japanese method called Jin Shin Jyutsu and get rid of stress and anxiety in 5 minutes.

As we know, nothing is good in excess so is stress. Little stress is fine, you need some actually, but too much stress can wear you down and make you sick. It can also take a toll on our daily activities, relationships, and work. One should not ignore the signs of stress as the same can lead to other health issues such as depression, heart diseases, high blood pressure, heart attacks, stroke, menstrual problems, skin and hair problem and gastrointestinal problems among others.

Some of the signs of stress are becoming easily agitated, feeling overwhelmed, having difficulty relaxing, low self-esteem, low energy, headaches, pains, and tense muscles, insomnia, frequent colds and infections and being pessimistic among others. And now, amid this Coronavirus times, stress and anxiety have gone beyond the roof. Speaking of some noteworthy ways to cope with stress, avoiding anxiety creating foods, taking out some time for yoga or meditation, deep breathing and having journal among others are common ones. However, some of you may not get time for these as well or too lazy for them. And that's why today we are sharing a simple, effective and fastest way to get rid of tension.

You cannot complain anymore about stress management as this age-old Japanese technique requires just 5 MINUTES. This Japanese healing technique is known as The Jin Shin Jyutsu. The best part of this is you can practice this anywhere and anytime. The practice is believed to balance and harmonize the body’s energy to instantly relieve stress and anxiety. As per one of the studies, when the acupressure technique was followed daily for one month, the participants showed an increase in gratitude, motivation, and calmness. They also saw a significant decrease in anger, resentfulness, depression, and other stress red flags.

How to do Jin Shin Jyutsu?

To practice the technique, one has to first understand that each of the fingers represents a different feeling or attitude.

Thumb: This finger helps to combat emotions like anxiety and worry

Index: It helps to tackle fear

Middle: Helps to take care of anger and resentment

Ring: This finger helps to fight depression and sadness and encourage decisiveness

Pinky: The pinky finger helps us to be calm and increase optimism as well as confidence

Step 1:Grasp your finger with your opposite hand. Basically wrap the hand around the finger.

Step 2: Hold for one or two minutes until you feel a pulsating feeling.

Step 3: Do the same process for each finger.

Step 4: To calm your mind, apply slight pressure in the palm with the thumb of the opposite hand. Hold for at least one minute.

Practice this every day to stay calm and positive.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×