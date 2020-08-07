Want to shed the extra kilos? THESE are the 7 best fruits for weight loss

We all know that eating fruits is the most healthy way for quick weight loss but it’s also important to know about those specific fruits that can help you in your weight loss journey. Let’s find out which are these fruits.

There is no magical spell to get a perfect body. When it comes to losing weight, eating the right and balanced food plays a very crucial role. Fruit is full of nutrition that a person enjoys during a weight-loss journey as they tend to decrease your cravings.

When it comes to choosing fruits for your weight loss journey, we have curated a list of 8 recommendations that are high in fibre, low sugar and most healthy choices for weight loss.

1. Pineapple

Let’s kick start the list with one of the best fruits out there. Pineapple is a juicy and most loved fruit that has a whole lot of nutrients like vitamin B6, vitamin C, iron amongst others. It helps in improving skin, reduce inflammation regulate blood pressure, aid digestion and provide a boost of energy. It not only helps tremendously in weight loss, but also helps to fight asthma, heart diseases and diabetes.

2. Lemon

This sour-citrusy fruit majorly offers vitamin C with many other benefits. It helps to detox the body by improving digestion and dissolve kidney stones. Lemon also boosts immunity and clears the skin by flushing impurities out of the body.

Also Read: Here’s how to disinfect vegetables and fruits effectively

3. Watermelon

As the name suggests, watermelon has a very high-water content. Loaded with nutrients, this refreshing fruit is an amazing fat-burner and also keeps you hydrated and improve your overall health by reducing stress and inflammation. It also has plethora of nutrients like potassium, vitamin A, vitamin B6 and vitamin C.

4. Pomegranate

Pomegranates contain dozens of juicy seeds within their flesh that are savoured by either juicing or popping the seeds in mouth. Pomegranate can help in combating against high blood pressure, high cholesterol, inflammation, stress and certain types of cancers. With a plethora of benefits, they are power-packed with antioxidants, fiber, protein, potassium, vitamin C, vitamin B6, vitamin K amongst others.

5. Pears

Pears are around 84 percent water, that softens the solid waste and helps in flushing out the harmful toxins present in our body. Pears are an underestimated fruit, especially when it comes to quick weight loss. Packed with protein, fiber, potassium, vitamin C, vitamin K, iron, calcium and magnesium, pears help in aiding digestion, detoxing the body and reduce diabetes risk.

6. Apples

With high fiber, low calories and mostly made up of water, Apples are one of the best fruits for weight loss. Apples are extremely rich in flavonoids and antioxidants that decrease the risks of heart disease, diabetes, cancers and hypertension. Afterall, an apple a day, keeps the doctor away.

7. Papaya

Last but not the least, papayas are one of the best fat burning fruits. It also helps in repairing the skin, overall heart health, digestion and inflammation. Known for its anti-cancer properties, papaya is incredibly rich with a whole lot of vitamins and minerals that are crucial to a healthy life.

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×