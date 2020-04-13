Want to strengthen your legs? Here are the 6 exercises for toned legs and posterior

Here are 6 exercises to help you get toned legs and a stronger butt.

You should never skip leg workout. Why? There are myriad health benefits of training legs, butt and thighs. Lower body exercises get your heart rate pumping and give you strength. It provides the body with stability and gives you a strong back and core. Plus, your leg muscles are the biggest muscles in your body. So regardless of the intensity level of the exercise, you will burn more calories if you’re working on your lower body.

The next time you think of skipping the leg workout, don’t! It is as important to train your legs as it is for any other body part. A strong lower body will also perform better in the gym and life. You might dread the “leg day” but it is essential to maintain a healthy body. So to get your butt in shape and dreamy legs that you always wanted, here are some easy-to-do at-home exercises that will help you achieve exactly that.

Try these 6 yet effective exercises for toned legs and butt.

Squats

Squats are the fastest way to get a stronger, curvier and a tighter butt. But you can only reap the benefits if you do it properly. Remember, your posture is extremely important.

Wall Sit

A wall-sit might look easy, but it is not! It targets your thighs, hamstrings, butt and your core. You will start to feel the burn only after 15 seconds of the exercise.

Lunges

Lunges are your lower body’s best friend. This staggered stance forces your glutes and front of your legs to work really hard.

Single-leg Deadlifts

It is a classic strength exercise that works on all the muscles in your legs, core, hamstrings, glutes and ankles. If you’re a beginner, you should try to create a balance before you do this exercise using weights.

Step-ups

Even though step-ups primarily target your butt and core, it is great for your overall body workout. You can make it more challenging by trying the different modifications.

Bridge

Just like other exercises, glute bridges also engage your core, gluteal muscles, lower back and hips. It is great to strengthen the butt, get rid of the pain if there is any and improve overall performance.

