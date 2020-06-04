Warrior Diet: Everything you need to know about this weight loss plan

Warrior diet is a type of intermittent fasting that can help you to lose weight. Here is what you need to know about this weight loss plan.

Maintaining a healthy weight is an important part of being fit and keeping health issues at bay. The best way to shed extra kilos is by changing your lifestyle habits. That’s right, weight loss is a lifestyle change! You need to incorporate healthy habits to eliminate the bad ones to achieve your desired weight. While there are multiple ways you can so that, but one that has recently gained prominence is the Warrior diet.

Warrior diet was created by Ori Hofmekler in 2001. This diet requires you to eat very little for an extended period, and then eat as much food as you’d like for 4 hours. It has been touted as an effective weight-loss method that helps improve energy levels and mental health. Yet, it is also criticised as much by health experts for being extreme and unnecessary.

Here is everything you need to know about the warrior diet.

Warrior diet is a type of intermittent fasting program that cycles 20-hour periods of little food intake with four-hour periods of overeating, with no specific target or limit. However, it is advised that one must not eat unhealthy or processed foods during the feeding period. The diet is based on the eating pattern of the ancient warriors, who would eat very less during the day and feast at night.

The Rules

The warrior diet requires to follow an initial three phase plan to allow the body to use fat for energy.

1. In the initial phase, dieters are advised to eat hard-boiled eggs, raw fruit and veggies, cottage cheese, yoghurt and drink vegetable juices, coffee, tea and water. In the 4-hour window, salad dressed with oil and vinegar, whole-grain foods, some cheese and cooked veggies are allowed.

2. In the second phase, the same foods are consumed in the 20-hour window, but during the four-hour window, you can include animal protein, cooked veggies along with a handful of nuts.

3. In the third phase, you can cycle between periods of high carb and high protein intake within the four-hour period, with keeping the foods same for the 20-hour window.

Once you have completed the three phases, you can start from the beginning and stick to this pattern or you can simply follow the 20:4 timing and eat a healthy, high-protein diet. You must also incorporate some strength exercises for effective weight loss.

The Benefits

The founder of the diet admitted that this diet is based on his own observations and not science, but intermittent fasting is. In fact, several studies suggest that intermittent fasting could be beneficial for weight loss, keeping blood sugar and cholesterol levels in check. It might help improve brain health and slow down age-related cognitive decline.

The Downfalls

1. It can be extremely difficult for people to follow this strict diet as it restricts the time during which you can eat.

2. This diet is inappropriate for children, pregnant women, diabetics, athletes, people with eating disorders or those who are underweight.

3. It can lead to hormonal fluctuations, which may lead to insomnia, anxiety, and reproductive disturbance in women.

4. This diet promotes overeating for 4 hours, which can lead to eating disorders in some people.

Things to keep in mind if you follow this diet:

1. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

2. Eat healthy and nutritious food during the feeding (4-hour) window.

3. Avoid strenuous exercise if you feel tired.

4. You should binge on nuts to get instant energy after fasting.

5. Don’t forget to keep your stress levels in check when trying to lose weight.

Note:

Warrior diet is a type of intermittent diet that can help you lose weight and improve brain health. It isn’t necessary to follow this particular diet to lose weight. It is an extreme diet that can lead to some health issues. Do not go for this diet if you suffer from an eating disorder, diabetes or any other health issues. Always consult a doctor before making any dietary changes in your routine.

