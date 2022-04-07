Water bottle for girls that will aid in cultivating the habit of consuming water recurrently

Water is such a basic necessity of life without which there will be no life on earth. Consuming water recurrently has become so important in order to survive with the changing climatic conditions. Water offers plenty of benefits to the human body. But when it comes to kids, water bottles play a major role in cultivating the habit of consuming water recurrently. Girls are more fussy when it comes to their water bottles, dresses, bags or stationary kits. To cultivate the habit of drinking water at regular intervals, check out the most colourful, stylish and funky water bottle for girls.

Water bottle for girls

Let your girl sip some fresh water from the most funky and stylish water bottle. Scroll down to woo your little girl and teach her the benefits of consuming water regularly.

1. Toyshine Star N Sparkle Water Bottle Tumbler

This water bottle is also called a sipper. It features a leak proof cap and a built in silicone ring. The 360 degree seal prevents water from leaking, spilling and dripping. It comes with a lock and unlock system that needs minimum effort.This Toyshine Glitter water bottle with straw is capable of holding 400 ml of water and by filling up this bottle in a day your girl will stay fully hydrated.

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 659

Buy Now

2. Obouteille Stainless Steel Bottle

Obouteille Stainless Steel Bottle comes with an insulated vacuum. It is a 750 ml bottle that will maintain the temperature of hot and cold water for hours. It has a leak proof technology that allows it to carry anywhere with ease. It is an easy to clean bottle that can deal with a cleaning brush and liquid wash.

Price: Rs. 1149

Deal: Rs. 689

Buy Now

3. FurnishFantasy Unicorn Water Bottle

This unicorn themed water bottle is made up from real aluminium. It has a capacity of 750 ml. It is a perfect companion for your girl’s outdoor activities. What's more? This water bottle is customisable. After following the necessary instructions, you can personalise the picture on the water bottle as per your girl’s likes and dislikes.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 425

Buy Now

4. FunBlast Water Bottle

This water bottle is a cute water bottle for girls. It features an anti-fall and cap lock design for rough and tough use. It can also prevent your desk from getting wet or for that sake clothes getting wet while drinking water. This bunny eared water bottle is stylish and loved by all the girls.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 664

Buy Now

5. CherryBox Kitty Water Bottle for girls

This water bottle has a spill proof, sleek and stylish design that comes with a double locking system. It features a double wall insulation technology so that the water stays hot or cold for a prolonged period of time.

Price: Rs. 990

Deal: Rs. 540

Buy Now

6. Trusmile Silicone Sipper Bottle

This colourful sipper bottle comes with a food grade silicone. It also has a lobster clasp and a leak proof lid. This water bottle is also dishwasher safe so that you can ensure 100 percent germ free water.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 499

Buy Now

7. Tupperware Alloy Steel Sipper Bottle

This tupperware water bottle for girls is spill proof in nature. The sipper makes it easy to drink and after use can be folded to prevent any contamination. The compact size of the bottle fits perfectly in any bag and also the door of your refrigerator. What a great way of cultivating the habit of drinking water among girls who are high on their spirits.

Price: Rs. 1399

Deal: Rs. 1250

Buy Now

Kids are constantly losing water from your body throughout the day. To prevent dehydration, you need to drink adequate amounts of water. No matter how high the energy levels of your girl are, make sure she consumes the appropriate amount of water. Keep them hydrated throughout the day with the most stylish water bottle for girls.

