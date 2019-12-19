Water Chestnut Benefits: Here's WHY you should include this winter fruit in your diet

Water chestnut, a winter fruit is widely available in India. Read below to find out why you should include this fruit in your diet and how will it benefit you in multiple ways.

Fruits are something that should be included in everyone's diet. Some fruits are packed with minerals and nutrients that help to maintain the overall health of our body. Yes, apples, bananas and grapes are packed with nutrition, but then there are some other fruits as well that should be included in our diet and one such fruit is water chestnut, which is known as Singhara in Hindi.

Water chestnut is a fruit, which is widely available in India in winters. And being a seasonal fruit water chestnut is easily available in the market. Singhara is rich in carbohydrates, fibre, vitamins and minerals. They are crispy and crunchy and are packed with health benefits and can help you detox and combat jaundice. Not only this, but even celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who is responsible for Kareena Kapoor Khan's stellar figure highly suggests to consume this fruit.

Read below to find out what Rujuta has to say about water chestnut and its benefits.

Water chestnut is grown naturally in ponds and lakes in many parts of India. As per Rujuta, the fruit is packed with antioxidants and minerals. They are known to improve fertility levels (curtails the growth of tumours and promotes hormonal balance), lower BP and relief from acidity. Furthermore, they also have cooling properties and are known as cooling agents. They have enough amount of potassium, which helps to counter the effect of sodium and good for lowering blood pressure as well as for your heart.

In her Facebook post, Rujuta mentions that water chestnuts are also included in the meal during fasts.

How to eat water chestnut: Rujuta says that one can eat water chestnut in multiple ways. You can eat it raw as a fruit or can even roast it and then peel and eat it. Not only this, but you can also make it into atta and then make Rotis out of it, which are popular during fasts. You can also include it in your desert. Water chestnuts can be eaten with any meal.

