Is water fasting effective? Here are the benefits and side effects of this diet

Water fasting is a type of fast that restricts everything except water. Is it safe for you? Here’s what you need to know.

If you’re someone trying to lose weight, then you must have come across hundreds of diets. Of late, it seems impossible to keep tabs on the latest diet that come in and out every month. All these diets make it nearly impossible for a person to decide which one is healthy for them. Another diet you must have heard about is water fasting.

Water fasting is a popular diet in the fitness world. It is a type of fasting during which you cannot consume anything else besides water – no coffee, no zero-calorie drinks, and no food. While water is an integral part of our lives and it is crucial to drink an optimum amount every day, is it okay to give up other foods?

Read on to know everything you need to know about water fasting.

What is water fasting?

It is a type of fast during which all foods and drinks except water are restricted. That means you’re not allowed to have anything but water. According to Healthline, it typically lasts 24 to 72 hours and it should not last longer than this without medical supervision.

However, waster fasting is not endorsed by medical experts as it is linked to health diseases like chronic kidney disease, diabetes, eating disorders, heartburn, and more. Let’s look at the health benefits first.

Health benefits of water fasting

1- Some studies have shown that water fasting may help you manage blood pressure and lower cholesterol levels.

2- It may help reduce blood sugar levels. Research shows that fasting of any type may help to improve insulin sensitivity, which is the main factor in the development of type 2 diabetes.

3- It may promote autophagy – a process in which old parts of your cells are broken down and recycled. This could help prevent the onset of diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer’s and cardiovascular disease.

Dangers of water fasting

1- Drinking only water means you’re restricting the intake of some essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, amino acids, et al. This can lead to a nutrient deficiency.

2- You may see some weight loss after water fasting. But that’d probably is water weight, not actual fat loss. Your body takes a few days before it actually starts burning stored fat so you might gain that weight back.

3- Your daily water intake includes water and the foods you eat. Not eating enough foods can make you feel dehydrated, symptoms of which may include dizziness, nausea, headaches, low blood pressure, etc.

4- You may experience a sudden drop in blood pressure, which is also known as orthostatic hypotension. You might feel dizzy or lightheaded when that happens.

5- People suffering from diabetes and eating disorder should refrain from this type of diet as it can aggravate the problem.

Note: Consult a doctor before incorporating this diet in your daily routine. The best way to lose weight is to eat a balanced diet and exercise.

