Water Retention: Know what is it and how to tackle this condition

Water retention aka fluid retention or edema is a type of situation in which the body preserves an excessive amount of water. The condition usually happens in the circulatory system or inside tissues and cavities. Right from hormonal changes and excessive consumption of salt to medications, poor diet, irregular menstrual cycle and genetics- there could be varied reasons for water retention and it can even lead to further complexities if not treated appropriately. The disorder can be recognised by multiple signs like bloating in the abdominal area, swollen legs, feet and ankles, puffiness in the face and hips and regular weight fluctuations. It can make you heftier than normal while decreasing your activeness. Some lifestyle and dietary changes can assist you in tackling this condition. Here we bring you a list of ways to overcome this condition naturally. Eat your protein

Water is fascinated by protein and consuming decent quantities of this nutrient can help in harmonising water levels in your body. A diet rich in protein is touted as great to eradicate water through urine while decreasing puffiness in the body.

Keep your feet elevated This is one simple activity that you can do to bid adieu to water retention. For this, all you have to do is uplift your feet over the level of your heart so that the retained water in your feet and ankles can make its way out from your body. Do this multiple times a day to reap the maximum benefits. Take the help of compression socks to squash out an excessive amount of water from your legs while ensuring a great circulation of blood in the body. Opt for a low-salt diet Salt is formulated of sodium and chloride and when you consume sodium it will bind water in your body and can hamper the balanced of fluids while making your body retain water. Following a low salt diet can assist in overcoming the problem. 2300 milligrams is the daily recommended value of sodium. Make sure to abide by this or you can consult a health expert to know your recommended sodium intake during this condition. Say no to processed and packaged food items from your diet and try to substitute salt from natural herbs and spices to enhance the flavour of your dishes while reducing the need of adding salt to your meals.