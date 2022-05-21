Ways to create a spa-like experience at home

The ultimate indulgence is hours of pure pampering, but if a spa trip doesn't fit into your schedule or your budget, there are plenty of simple ways to recreate a relaxing spa-like experience at home. Because not everyone can visit a spa hotel as often as they'd like, home spa experiences have become increasingly popular. It is a new thing in town these days which provides a lux experience at the comfort of your own space.

Here we bring you 4 ways to create a spa-like experience right from the comfort of your home.

1. Light a scented candle

It's impossible to deny the sense of calm that comes with lighting a new scented candle. Scent is like the key to a relaxing spa experience. Massage candles make the dream of having a home spa a reality. These candles are packed with skin-moisturising goodness, therapeutic aromas, and the warmth of a flame to treat all the muscular tension and relieve stress in your being.

2. Invest in good body wash

One must never underestimate the power of a good body wash. Investing in a good bodywash will not only help you create a mega spa experience, but it will also help you reduce skin stress. It can also make you smell delicious and prevent body blemishes. Shower gels that are enriched with natural goodness and moisturise the skin, make for a good option.

3. Load up hot towels

Instead of rushing to the sink to wash your face in between steps, stock up on soft cotton towels. Soak them in hot water for a few minutes, then squeeze them out until they're just damp. Cleanse your face and wipe away any product with these, just like the pros at the spa. The pores in our skin are opened by hot towel scrubs, allowing toxins to surface and exit the body. It also exfoliates our skin, removing dead skin cells and allowing new ones to emerge.

4. Soothing music

Music has a strong and meaningful effect on the body and mind, influencing our breathing and heart rate. Listening to soothing music while taking a luxurious shower is a great way to unwind and relax. Depending on your preferences, you can play your favourite song or an ambient sound.

Keep these pointers in mind the next time you want to pamper yourself with a 'spa-like' experience to relieve stress.

