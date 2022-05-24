Ways smartwatches could improve your health

Health technology now has the ability to collect data personally from all parts of the body and report the results back to you. Monitoring your healthy habits can help you become more motivated to exercise, sleep more, and eat better. Smartwatches and wearables are revolutionizing healthcare in a whole new way today, allowing us to manage our physical and mental health from the palm of our hands.

Here are 3 ways how smartwatches can improve your health.

1. They encourage active lifestyle

Fitness trackers can help increase awareness about active lifestyle. They remind you to actually get off your butt by buzzing and vibrating. Some apps will send you notifications, while others will send you emails or texts. A simple reminder to go for a walk, stand up, stretch, breathe, or when to go to sleep, can go a long way toward establishing a consistent routine and healthy habits.

2. Increasing participation and creating a community

Some wearables and apps allow users to compete against one another and track their progress right from their wrist. You can directly challenge people, participate in group challenges, and see leaderboards. These apps motivate you to achieve your daily and weekly targets by rewarding you with fitness rewards and points and also encourages competition.

3. Tracking your run, heart rate, walk, sleep etc.

A lot of smart devices include activity trackers that keep track of your movements. Smartwatches can track everything from daily steps to heart rate and calories burned, among other things. These apps offer short interval workouts, simple tutorials, and progress tracking that you can read on your wrist. Knowing how your ticker is ticking can be useful at times.

While smartwatches can help you keep track of your health data, you should still visit your primary care physician for routine checkups or if you have any concerns.

