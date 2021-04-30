Ways to spot if your child is going through any mental trauma and how to help them to deal with it
Children who are brought up in a safe and positive environment tend to have a healthy and positive attitude towards life. Being mentally fit helps in their physical growth too. Mentally healthy children are successful in every field of their lives and also they enjoy positive quality of life. But today when we look around, we find that many children are going through some mental trauma. One of the main reasons is being confined to their homes 24 hours a day because of the COVID-19 situation. They are not able to go out, not able to meet their friends. Most of the time, they have to sit in front of laptops and mobiles to study. This is not only hampering their physical growth but also their mental growth, which is increasing the cases of ADHD, behaviour problems, anxiety and depression in the kids. So, Dr. Kajal Mugrai, Occult Scientist, talks about how to know if a child has a behaviour issue or is going through depression and ways to deal with it.
How children behave when they have certain issues?
They start blaming others. They refuse to follow rules and start questioning authority. They start arguing and throwing tantrums. It becomes difficult for them to handle their frustration and irritation. Most of the times, they are confined to themselves. They don't like to spend time with their friends or to talk to them. They often have the feeling that there is no love and excitement in their lives and they are unwanted. They even consider themselves useless.
