Ways to spot if your child is going through any mental trauma and how to help them to deal with it

Children’s mental health is equally important like adults. So, here’s how to notice if your child is suffering any issues and ways to cope with it according to expert.

Children who are brought up in a safe and positive environment tend to have a healthy and positive attitude towards life. Being mentally fit helps in their physical growth too. Mentally healthy children are successful in every field of their lives and also they enjoy positive quality of life. But today when we look around, we find that many children are going through some mental trauma. One of the main reasons is being confined to their homes 24 hours a day because of the COVID-19 situation. They are not able to go out, not able to meet their friends. Most of the time, they have to sit in front of laptops and mobiles to study. This is not only hampering their physical growth but also their mental growth, which is increasing the cases of ADHD, behaviour problems, anxiety and depression in the kids. So, Dr. Kajal Mugrai, Occult Scientist, talks about how to know if a child has a behaviour issue or is going through depression and ways to deal with it.



How children behave when they have certain issues?

They start blaming others. They refuse to follow rules and start questioning authority. They start arguing and throwing tantrums. It becomes difficult for them to handle their frustration and irritation. Most of the times, they are confined to themselves. They don't like to spend time with their friends or to talk to them. They often have the feeling that there is no love and excitement in their lives and they are unwanted. They even consider themselves useless.

How to look after your child's mental health? Talk to them. Spend some quality time with them and ask them about their feelings. Listen to them with patience and spend some time in playing indoor games with them. Engage them in their favourite activity. Keep track of their mental well-being. Think about what they want in their lives, what they want to achieve and not what you want them to achieve. And last but not the least, never impose your wishes on your child. Always remember, communication is the best way and solution to every problem. Also Read: Nutritional requirements post COVID vaccination according to expert

