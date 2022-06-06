Ways in which Jamun or Indian Blackberry is an excellent addition to your summer diet

The Indian Blackberry, or Jamun, is an excellent and an essential summer fruit. Summers are incomplete without Jamuns as they are an excellent addition to the summer diet. The fruit is loaded with so much goodness that dietitians and nutritionists swear by its properties of being an apt summer fruit. Dietitian Natasha Mohan now lets us know how we can use its goodness by adding it to our summer diet regime. For besides being a delicious snack for all age groups when eaten with the black salt sprinkles, it has a lot to offer.

Cool, cool Jamun!

Jamun has got cooling qualities, as the water content is 84% of the fruit’s total weight. Plus, it also contains phosphorous and minerals which are required to keep the body temperature regulated and the body active. One can have them as snack, or various drinks can also be made at home by deseeding them and blending them with ice and flavors of choice.

Boost your Immunity with the Indian Blackberry

Bearing the heat in summers is a task; your immune system needs to be strong. Consuming jamun can naturally boost the immunity as besides vitamins B1, B2, B3 and B6; they are loaded with vitamin C in high proportions. Vitamin C is a renowned ant-oxidant that immune body’s immunity by attacking free radicals. Also, Jamuns have anti-bacterial properties; thereby, preventing internal and external infections. You can mix powdered jamun bark with water to treat skin and gum infections.

Aids Digestion

Summer is the time when most of us complaint of digestion problems. We must not forget that Jamun is the best source of dietary fiber, helpful in digestion. The reason is that Jamun activates the liver and spleen that keeps the digestive tracts in good health.

Helpful for Diabetics

Jamun is believed to be the best fruit for diabetics. The Indian blackberries have low glycemic index that help in controlling blood sugar level in the body. Common symptoms of low energy levels and frequent thirst and urination are also cured by the consumption of jamun.

Good Skin

Due to heat and excessive sweat, skin breakouts and stripping are a common problem during the summers. Being rich in vitamin C, they make an apt fruit for glowing and healthy skin. Their mere consumption is helpful in maintaining good skin.

Weight Maintenance

Maintaining weight is a big task. We tend to eat a lot of ice creams, and during aerated beverages due to the unbearable heat. Being a fruit with high water content, their addition in salads and small meals or squashes, solve the purpose of weight gain issues.

A word of caution

Moderation is the key if you want to benefit from the goodness of Jamun. Excess of anything can be harmful.

100 gms of Jamun every alternative day are sufficient.

They shall be washed properly before consumption.

Pregnant and Lactating mothers must avoid Indian black berries.

Remember not to consume milk 2 hours before and after having jamuns.

So, eat them with black salt or blend them with ice, mix them in the salad bowl, or make jam out of them, Jamuns are the versatile fruit.

Also Read: Natural pain-killers from your kitchen cabinets to soothe pain instantly